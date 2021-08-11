Cancel
Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93

 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The only child of Alfred Hitchcock has died. Pat Hitchcock, who made a memorable appearance in her father’s “Strangers on a Train,” was 93. Hitchcock was a lively, witty actor whose other acting credits included the TV sitcoms “My Little Margie” and “The Life of Riley” and several roles in the TV series “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” She also had parts in her father’s “Stage Fright” and in his horror masterpiece “Psycho.” Her daughter Tere Carrubba says Hitchcock died Monday in her sleep at home in Thousand Oaks, California. After her father died, in 1980, she made frequent appearances at Hitchcock film festivals and appeared in several documentaries.

Pat Hitchcock dies at 93: Alfred Hitchcock's only child appeared in his iconic movies and Alfred Hitchcock Presents

The only child of Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville, Patricia Hitchcock was born in Britain and moved with her parents to the United States as a child. Pat Hitchcock appeared in her dad's most famous movies, including Strangers on a Train and Psycho. She also appeared on 10 episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents -- “whenever they needed a maid with an English accent,” she told The Washington Post in 1984. In her Post interview, Hitchcock said she wished her father “had believed in nepotism. I’d have worked a lot more. But he never had anyone in his pictures unless he believed they were right for the part."
'The only way to get rid of my fears is to make films about them,' Remembering Alfred Hitchcock on his birthday

The 'Master of Suspense' Sir Alfred Hitchcock was born on August 13, 1899. Although born in the 19th century, he was responsible for creating some of the greatest horror films of the 20th century. 'Psycho' - released in 1960, starring Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins - gave the world the hallmarks of modern horror and is considered to be Hitchcock's finest work. To mark this special date, we take a look back at Hitchcock's 10 greatest movies...
YESTERYEAR: Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Film Director Alfred Hitchcock

Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Director Alfred Hitchcock. Yesterday was the birthday of director Alfred Hitchcock, born in London (1899). His father was a greengrocer and a strict man. Once, when the five-year-old Alfred misbehaved, his father sent him to the police station and they locked him in a cell for a few minutes to teach him a lesson. Hitchcock was so terrified that he was afraid of the police for the rest of his life, and he rarely drove a car so that he could not be pulled over.
The Best Alfred Hitchcock Movie Box Sets and Merchandise to Buy Right Now

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Having helped shape modern cinema, Alfred Hitchcock is revered as one of the most prolific directors in history and this year, his birthday falls on Friday the 13th. That date couldn’t be more fitting for the Master of Suspense. Hitchcock released over 50 films in his 60-year career amassing a catalog of classics such as “Rear Window,” “Psycho,” “The Birds,” “Marnie,” “North by Northwest,” “Vertigo,”...
