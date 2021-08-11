Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93

Death is the only thing in life that is truly inevitable, but that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with the loss when someone passes away. People all over the world were instantly saddened when news broke that actor Dieter Brummer had passed away at just 45 years old. Dieter was best known for his role in the Australian soap opera, Home and Away. There hasn’t been a lot of information revealed about his death, but it’s clear that it was very sudden. Even though it’s been several years since Dieter’s most recent acting role, his work has never been forgotten. Now, his legacy will continue to live on through all of the projects he was a part of. Keep reading to learn more about Dieter Brummer’s life and career.