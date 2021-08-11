SpaceX's space billboard isn't what it sounds like, but it's still dumb
Much ado was made about the recent announcement of SpaceX’s partnership with the Canadian-based tech startup Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to launch a small satellite into space whose sole purpose will ostensibly be to shill products in low-Earth orbit. A surface read of that news easily conjures pretty obvious, Blade Runner-esque images of Coca-Cola and Tinder logos strewn across the night sky. Closer inspection, however, should calm amateur astronomers’ nerves... for a little while, at least.www.inputmag.com
