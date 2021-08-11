SpaceX's space billboard isn't what it sounds like, but it's still dumb

The Starship from Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX: assembled to full size for the first time in early August at the Texan test site in Boca Chica. A 120 meter high and nine meter wide colossus, consisting of two steps, at first glance a classic rocket. But is it really like the former Saturn 5 moon rocket and NASA’s new SLS rocket – just bigger and more powerful? No. Starship is made of much heavier stainless steel than classic rocket materials, burns with liquid methane instead of the more efficient hydrogen, and – a little like an airplane – has adjustable flaps on the sides.