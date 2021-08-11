Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX's space billboard isn't what it sounds like, but it's still dumb

By Andrew Paul
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch ado was made about the recent announcement of SpaceX’s partnership with the Canadian-based tech startup Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to launch a small satellite into space whose sole purpose will ostensibly be to shill products in low-Earth orbit. A surface read of that news easily conjures pretty obvious, Blade Runner-esque images of Coca-Cola and Tinder logos strewn across the night sky. Closer inspection, however, should calm amateur astronomers’ nerves... for a little while, at least.

Elon Musk
#Visual Space#Small Satellite#Canadian#Gec#Coca Cola#Tinder#Futurism#Cubesat#Insider
