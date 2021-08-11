Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Booker, Tuberville spar over measure to 'defund the police' in late-night vote-a-rama drama

By Lauren Dezenski
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Hours into the Senate's marathon overnight vote-a-rama, Sen. Tommy Tuberville wanted to send a message. The Alabama Republican sought to put Senate Democrats on the record on "defunding the police" with a budget amendment that would block federal funds from any municipalities that defunded their police departments. This was an amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget bill, forcing Democrats to vote for or against it. (And it's the type of stuff attack ads are made of.)

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

620K+
Followers
92K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Cory Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defund The Police#Defunding#Spar#Democrats#Senate#Republican#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential Electionmiamitimesonline.com

Dems renew push of elections bill blocked by GOP

Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early last Wednesday his...
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended former president Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military's diversity and inclusion programs.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Why are 9 moderate House Dems putting Biden's agenda in jeopardy?

For congressional Democrats, the road map to legislative success was relatively clear. The Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution this week with unanimous support from the Democratic conference. Once the Democratic-led House returns to work and dose the same, members can move forward with working out an ambitious intra-party compromise.
U.S. PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

Booker aide Zach McCue is contender for top EPA job

A top staffer to U.S. Senator Cory Booker is among the top candidates for Region 2 Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Zach McCue, who worked for Clean Ocean Action until joining Booker’s staff in 2014, has the backing of Booker, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, and two dozen New Jersey environmental leaders and activists who have weighed in with the Biden administration in support of his appointment.
Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Alabama StateYellowhammer News

7 Things: COVID-19 hits Alabama hard again, Biden’s economic policies bear painful fruit, Tuberville gets Democrats to disown defunding the police and more …

7. Biden pushed vaccine hesitancy but won’t admit it. In 2020, President Joe Biden discussed distrusting the coronavirus vaccine due to President Donald Trump being in power at the time of when the vaccine was created. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned on whether Biden “may have created some vaccine hesitancy.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy