This Honda Integra Type-R Rendering Is Faithful To Both The Past And The Present

Top Speed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2022 Honda Integra Type-R needs to happen, and this rendering shows exactly how it needs to look. The Honda Integra Type-R is not a car that needs an introduction. It’s considered the best front-wheel-drive sports car ever made. The Integra Type-R had all the right ingredients out of the box. A nimble chassis, close-ratio five-speed manual, helical LSD, and of course, the B18C5 engine that revs to almost 9,000 RPM. Sadly, prices have sky-rocketed, and if you want one, you’d have to sell an arm and a leg. However, industrial designer Jordan Rubinstein-Towler has decided to give us his own vision of what a 2022 Honda Integra Type-R could look like.

www.topspeed.com

#Honda Integra#Sports Car#Jdm#Bridgestone Potenza
