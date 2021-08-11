Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get a bona fide full-size mechanical keyboard for $42

By Will Judd
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMechanical keyboards are wonderful. They will last for decades with minimal maintenance, they can be customised with new switches or keycaps, and they just feel fantastic to type on. However, they're also normally quite expensive - most of the mechanicals we feature at RPS cost $100 or more. Today though, that changes - as we highlight a Monoprice mechanical keyboard that's dropped from an MSRP of $100 to just $42.99.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanical Keyboards#Gaming Keyboard#Bona Fide#Design#Rps#Monoprice Collider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicsmmorpg.com

Gamakay (Womier) K77 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

Gamakay, which appears to be the new brand name for Womier, is back again with its latest RGB keyboard, the Gamakay K77. It features a four-layer frosted acrylic case and more RGB LEDs than it has keys to light up your desk. At $69.99, it’s only a few dollars more than Womier K66 and even cheaper than the TKL K87. Let’s see how it stacks up!
Electronicspetapixel.com

VuePoint’s Full-Size Travel Tripods Weigh Less Than a Smartphone

New tripod manufacturer VuePoint has launched a travel tripod that it claims is lighter than most smartphones, yet can safely support up to three and a half pounds of gear. The company’s founder Matthew Carver says the new tripod weighs only 255 grams (9 ounces), can extend to 54 inches on the larger of the two models, has a touted three-second setup time, and has just a one-second tear-down time. The travel tripod legs are designed with a carbon fiber taper-lock that VuePoint says enhances the lightweight construction of the unit while also ensuring it will stay securely in place during use.
Electronicseteknix.com

Trust Unveil GXT 863 Mechanical Keyboard & GXT 922 RGB Mouse

Trust has announced its brand new GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard and GXT 922 Ybar full RGB LED illuminated mouse. With both of these new launches, Trust is providing gamers with affordable options with attractive RGB lighting, lightning-fast mechanical switches with the GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard, and advanced software and programming for the GXT 922 Ybar mouse to make the gaming experience smooth, slick, and more enjoyable.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Up your game with the GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard with Outemu RED switches

Trust has this week released a new mechanical keyboard equipped with Outemu RED switches in the form of the GXT 863 together with a GXT 922 RGB gaming mouse. The new mechanical keyboard switches have been designed to provide up to 50 million keystrokes and have a trigger force of 50 g and an actuation point of only 2 mm, offering a more precise gaming experience. The Trust GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase priced at £45 from select online retailers throughout Europe and the Trust GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse is also available to purchase priced at £23.
Electronicsmmorpg.com

Epomaker NT68 Wireless Magic Mechanical Keyboard Review

Tired of your laptop’s chiclet keyboard? Epomaker thinks it has the answer with its new NT68 wireless keyboard. Designed with travel in mind, it’s made to sit “magically” on top of your laptop’s built-in keyboard, giving you the full mechanical keyboard experience anywhere you go — including full lighting and macro programming. Starting at $89 for Super Early Bird pricing, is this a product worth your hard-earned gaming dollars?
Computersinputmag.com

Students: How to build the best mechanical keyboard

If you’re a college student, you do a lot of typing. That’s just a fact. Whether you’re writing code at 3 a.m., working on an essay or dissertation, or writing for a university publication (like I’ll be), your word count will likely be in the tens of thousands once the semester is over. And if you’re anything like me, you’re dreading the thought of doing any of it on your laptop’s stock keyboard.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

One of the best mechanical keyboards around, the Anne Pro 2, is down to $54 at Amazon

The world of highly mofidiable mechanical keyboards can get really expensive. You might start out just wanting something nice and compact, but then you start changing out switches and adding custom keys and doing all sorts of things that just lead to a deep, dark money pit. Well, start your new hobby off on a good note by saving some money instead with the Anne Pro 2 60% mechanical keyboard on sale for $54.12. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. It has never been lower than $70, and it regularly sells for around $90 or more.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Epomaker NT68: mechanical keyboard designed with notebooks in mind

The Epomaker NT68 is a mobile mechanical keyboard with 68 keys, RGB, Bluetooth 5.1 and an ultra handy protective case. Three devices can be simultaneously connected to the keyboard via Bluetooth. Shortcut combinations help to select the desired device to be typed on. Epomaker's product can be customized to suit individual requirements, as is typical for mechanical keyboards. Buttons, key caps and colors can be selected on Kickstarter while backing the product. The driver software can later be used not only to customize the RGB lighting with your own lighting effects, but also to adjust the position and functions of each button on the keyboard.
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

The 49-in Samsung CRG9 ultra-wide monitor is £379 off today

Samsung's CRG9 is one of our favourite ultrawide monitors, thanks to a super-bright DisplayHDR 1000 rating and a 49 inch span that's the same as two 27-in 1440p monitors side-by-side. It's also got a 120Hz refresh rate and is FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible, making it a great choice for a wide range of games.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Why your next keyboard should be a mechanical one

There's a reason that most of the best keyboards are mechanical. On a sheer technical level, you can do more with a mechanical switch than you can with the type of membrane keyboard you might find included with a new PC or on a laptop. And the tech is continually...
Computersvmware.com

How to get Foldername and size of disk ?

Please help, I am unable to get Foldername and Disk size of the VMDK from below, please help. $VMsAdv = Get-VM | Sort-Object Name | % { Get-View $_.ID } $myCol = @() ForEach ($VMAdv in $VMsAdv) { ForEach ($Disk in $VMAdv.Layout.Disk) { $myObj = "" | Select-Object Folder, Name, Disk, DiskSize.
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

LG's phenomenal 27GL850 monitor is back down to £299 at OCUK

The LG 27GL850 is an iconoclast, a monitor that broke the mould by daring to combine the colours and viewing angles of IPS monitors with the blazing fast pixel response times you'd normally only find on TN panels. The result is what LG call 'Nano IPS' and what I call 'Fast IPS', a new class of monitors that offer incredible all-around performance, from gaming to content creation. The 27GL850 was the first such monitor to hit the scene, and a couple years on it remains an incredible value choice for anyone with a mid-range PC.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Chromebooks are getting better keyboard and mouse support in games with this new change

Many of us have been working from home for a long time now, and if you've got a stressful job, it's vital to take time relaxing and winding down after work. With the vast catalog of apps now available for Chromebooks thanks to the Play Store, it's easier than ever to get hooked on addictive games like PUBG or Among Us. But despite Google's efforts to optimize Android on Chrome OS, a lot of games are still incompatible with keyboard and mouse input — simply because the developers built them for phones and tablets. So if your Chromebook lacks a touchscreen, you've been out of luck. Thankfully, it looks like that may soon change.
WorldAutoblog

Lego unveils a full-size Toyota Supra replica in Japan

By now, you're probably well aware that just about any shape, no matter how complicated or curvy, can be replicated with Lego bricks, assuming its builders have enough time, access to the correct building blocks and, of course, skill to complete the build. The latest proof point is the bright yellow Toyota Supra you see above, parked next to a near replica assembled from Lego bricks. The real car is a 35th Anniversary Special Edition that just debuted for the Japanese market. The replica is officially called (not so imaginatively) "Lego Toyota GR Supra full-scale replica." Maybe that sounds cooler in Japanese.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Valve are "fairly confident" the Steam Deck will be your next PC upgrade

So far, Valve's Steam Deck has been positioned as a 'high-end' portable gaming device, with Valve boss Gabe Newell saying they're targeting a different kind of audience to prospective Nintendo Switch players. But with the base Steam Deck model starting at £349 / $399 and the option to connect it up to a monitor using a dock accessory, part of me wonders whether Valve also see the Deck as a potential first-time PC for people as well. It's a good price for a budget PC, and you'd be hard-pushed to find or build a similar system yourself from traditional PC builders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy