After a rare off weekend in the world of UFC, action returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday as middleweights Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum each try to come back from losses to Robert Whittaker in their most recent bouts. While it would seem to be more pressing for Gastelum, who has lost four out of five -- albeit against the top fighters in the division -- when it comes to factors including age and urgency, whether Cannonier's UFC journey will ever include a title shot could well hinge on winning this fight.