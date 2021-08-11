Report: Tennessee Titans sign TE Gabe Holmes

The Tennessee Titans are adding another tight end to their roster after waiving one on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Titans have signed former Arizona Cardinals tight end, Gabe Holmes. This comes on the heels of Tennessee waiving tight end Donnie Ernsberger with an injury settlement.

Holmes played in 10 games (four starts) over two seasons with the Cardinals, but didn’t record any offensive stats. He also played on special teams for Arizona.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end hasn’t taken a regular-season snap since 2018. The 30-year-old was most recently on the Miami Dolphins’ roster but only lasted a few days before getting released.

Holmes, formerly an undrafted free agent signing of the Raiders in 2015 out of Purdue, has also had a cup of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.

He’ll now join the competition for one of the depth roles at tight end for the Titans, competing against Tommy Hudson, Miller Forristall, Jared Pinkney and Luke Stocker. Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser are set to take the top two spots on the depth chart at the position.

Tennessee will return to practice on Wednesday for what will be the 12th session of 2021 training camp. It will also be the first practice that is held during the afternoon, with it set to start at 3:45 p.m. CT.

