CDC Urges Pregnant People To Get Vaccinated As Delta Spreads
CHICAGO — As the Delta variant continues to surge across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging pregnant people to get vaccinated. The guidance comes following an uptick in severe COVID-19 cases among pregnant people, NPR reports. The CDC had previously said pregnant people could get vaccinated, but in a Wednesday announcement the agency said benefits of the vaccine outweigh any potential risks.blockclubchicago.org
