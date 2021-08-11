Cancel
Billboard Explains: How R&B/Hip-Hop Became the Biggest Genre in the U.S.

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2017, R&B/hip-hop has been the dominant music genre on the United States Billboard charts, becoming bigger than pop and rock and coming to define modern popular music. And its reign hasn’t let up since, with new smashes and superstars created every year. So how did it happen? How did...

Popculture

Chucky Thompson, Hip-Hop and R&B Hitmaker, Has Died

Carl "Chucky" Thompson, the hip-hop, R&B, and pop producer who helmed hits for artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, has died. Thompson's publicist Tamar Juda confirmed his passing Monday night in a statement to Billboard, saying that "it is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson. To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan." Thompson was 53. No cause of death has been provided at this time.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

‘I made it out’: How Nas escaped poverty and violence to become hip-hop’s greatest rapper

It’s been nearly 30 years since Illmatic dropped out of the projects of Queensbridge and set the standard for all to follow. Most of today’s hip-hop chart toppers – Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Polo G – were not even alive when a 20-year-old Nasir Jones, the son of the great jazz cornetist Olu Dara, made rap fans succumb to his nihilistic poetry, multisyllabic rhymes and street philosophy.This Friday sees the release of King’s Disease 2, his 13th solo studio album, which comes in the same year that he won his first Grammy Award – surely a nod to the...
CelebritiesEW.com

Madonna will release 'expansive' versions of her classic albums for the first time

The pop icon is working on deluxe editions of her entire discography ahead of her 40th anniversary in the biz. Madonna is working on new versions of classic material, girl. In celebration of her 63rd birthday and upcoming 40th year as a recording artist, the pop icon announced Monday that a new deal with Warner Music Group will entail the release of "an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon" for the first time, including "expansive deluxe editions" of her classic albums as well as "unique releases for special events" — all of which will be personally curated by Madonna.
Musicthesource.com

Saweetie Joins Black Eyed Peas and Lele Pons For ‘Hit It’ Music Video

A year after releasing their eighth studio album Translation, long-time music group Black Eyed Peas dropped a visual to their newest single “HIT IT”. Released Friday (August 13), the music video and single featured rapper Saweetie and Venezuelan-American artist Lele Pons. “Official #HITIT VIDEO 👄 OUT NOW. ft. @lelepons &...
Cell PhonesABC 4

Tech’s teen music prodigy performs

A prodigy music artist, Neveah Valdizan took advantage of the pandemic to set a world record at the age of fourteen by making a professional album entirely using her iPhone with the help of her uncle Piero. Today, Valdizan is being hailed as tech’s music prodigy as tech music giants such as Smule are supporting and sponsoring her journey. We had Neveah on our set performing one of the songs from her new, acclaimed music album Sticky Notes, called “If I Fantasize.”
artvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: Katelyn Tarver releases video single “SHIT HAPPENS”

Today, Los Angeles-via-Georgia singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver shares her new single & first self-directed video for “Shit Happens.”. The song is the first single from Tarver’s just-announced album Subject to Change – a suitably titled project after this past year – available digitally worldwide on October 15, with a wider physical release date to be announced soon.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Billboard And Amazon Music’s Rotation To Celebrate R&B Hip-Hop Leaders And Visionaries At Virtual Summit On August 17

Today, global music authority Billboard announced that it will host its R&B Hip-Hop Summit celebrating the next generation of fans and artists who are reinvigorating the genre, on August 17, 2021. The virtual one-day summit, presented in partnership with Rotation, Amazon Music’s global hip-hop and R&B brand, will unite the most influential artists, producers, songwriters, and executives for thought-provoking conversations, performances, and award presentations that inform, entertain and engage Hip-Hop enthusiasts and today’s culture drivers.
EntertainmentBillboard

Billboard Announces Virtual R&B/Hip-Hop Summit With Usher, Gucci Mane, Polo G & More

The Aug. 17 summit is presented by Amazon Music's flagship R&B/rap brand Rotation. Billboard, in partnership with Amazon Music's flagship R&B/rap brand Rotation, will present a virtual R&B/Hip-Hop Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The one-day event will honor the genre's most influential singers, songwriters, producers and executives during thought-provoking conversations,...
MusicBillboard

How Giveon Became R&B's Most Relatable Rising Star

"We live in a world where people expect the artist to just be the same person they were five years ago," says Giveon from the recording studio of his West Hollywood condo. "I don’t understand that." Case in point: Five years ago, Giveon worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in...
MusicNME

The story of Specialty Records, the most influential label of all time: “Songs never die”

Main image: Little Richard onstage in 1972. Credit: David Redfern / Getty. If it wasn’t for Specialty Records, you wouldn’t be reading this article – and not just because it’s an article about Specialty Records. The label that first discovered epochal rock’n’roll wildman Little Richard in the mid-1950s was so influential that without its existence, there would almost certainly have been no Beatlemania and no gender-bending from David Bowie and Prince.
Musicearmilk.com

Young Crazy releases new fiery visual "No Rap Advice" [Video]

Virginia artist Young Crazy releases a new visual for his "No Rap Advice," a track filled with fiery wordplay and snappy intricate production. "No Rap Advice" is the second track from Young Crazy's latest project, Interstate 110, which demonstrated his talent lyrically and his impeccable delivery. Young Crazy raps his soul out in a penthouse, showing us how he is climbing to the top and has a lot to offer the hip-hop music scene. Lyrically, this track is strong, matching words together as if they're missing pieces to a puzzle, as he gets more witty and metaphorical with every word he utters. The strength in his tone makes his delivery even more powerful as his flow is smoothly shown throughout the track. The fiery production makes this track even more grand than it already is, with snappy sounds placed in repetitive sequences that make "No Rap Advice" extremely catchy.
Beauty & FashionAmadhia

The Best Hip-Hop on Bandcamp: July 2021

July’s spotlight of the most essential new hip-hop releases to hit Bandcamp includes an album influenced by Salvador Dali’s surrealist visions, a New Jersey MC’s deep exploration of worldly chaos, and a DJ quartet’s latest surgically sharp turntable workout. We also dig into a yacht rock-inspired summer soundtrack. Bernz. .
btrtoday.com

Don't Be In Denial Latin Hip Hop MIx

You know the music is great, and you know the DJ is the best. The station is awesome, and you always know we rock on. No need to deny it! So yes, more new music from some great Latin Hip Hop artists. Let’s go, it’s Friday!
MusicBillboard

Silk Sonic’s ‘Door’ Becomes One of Five Longest-Leading No. 1s on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Plus, new single “Skate” finds favor, too, with strong initial radio play. The Silk Sonic stranglehold on R&B/hip-hop radio arrives at a new milestone as the duo, comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieves a 16th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with "Leave the Door Open." Thanks to its latest frame in charge, on the chart dated Aug. 7, the single becomes one of the five longest-leading No. 1s in the chart’s history.
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

Mindchatter Releases Hypnotic Alt-Dance Single “Here I Go Again”

Mindchatter is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in NYC who is known for his genre defying productions infused with elements of electronic, indie, singer-songwriter, and hip hop. After a breakout 2020 where he delivered his debut album, Imaginary Audience, the rising producer is ready to release his latest single, “Here I Go Again.”
MusicBillboard

Ariana and the Rose Brings NYC Legends to the Dancefloor on 'Every Body'

2020 saw a lot of clubs, venues and event spaces shut down – some permanently, others for a lengthy hibernation. But in summer 2021, people are starting to return to these long-shuttered spaces, and Ariana and the Rose is leading the charge to the dancefloor with her throbbing new song "Every Body."
MusicComplex

Beyoncé Has Been in the Studio for a Year and a Half, Says New Music Is Coming

With a new western-inspired Ivy Park collection on the way, it’s to be expected that Beyoncé fans are growing increasingly convinced that new music is also on the way. Tuesday, the Black Is King multi-hyphenate gave fans an update on the progress resulting from her ongoing studio work, telling Harper’s Bazaar that she’s looking forward to playing a part in the world’s collective healing following one of the most difficult periods in the history of humankind.
Miami, FLthisis50.com

How Kool Rula is putting Miami hip-hop on the map.

New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta. These are essentially the three main cities that come to mind for some of the best hip-hop. What is it that makes those places so unique? Nah, it’s not something in the water. It’s the artists who make things happening! If we take a step in a different direction and head to Miami, Florida, we’ll see that a lot is bubbling to the surface over there as well when it comes to new hip-hop music. Kool Rula is one of the most outstanding local talents in the area. He is at the forefront of the local scene, acquiring an exceptional reputation and making new fans and loyal supporters with every new release.

