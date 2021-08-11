Billboard Explains: How R&B/Hip-Hop Became the Biggest Genre in the U.S.

Virginia artist Young Crazy releases a new visual for his "No Rap Advice," a track filled with fiery wordplay and snappy intricate production. "No Rap Advice" is the second track from Young Crazy's latest project, Interstate 110, which demonstrated his talent lyrically and his impeccable delivery. Young Crazy raps his soul out in a penthouse, showing us how he is climbing to the top and has a lot to offer the hip-hop music scene. Lyrically, this track is strong, matching words together as if they're missing pieces to a puzzle, as he gets more witty and metaphorical with every word he utters. The strength in his tone makes his delivery even more powerful as his flow is smoothly shown throughout the track. The fiery production makes this track even more grand than it already is, with snappy sounds placed in repetitive sequences that make "No Rap Advice" extremely catchy.