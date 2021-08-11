Georgia football RB named SEC breakout player

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic has named Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton as one of his top breakout players in the SEC.

Cubelic considers Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper, LSU tight end Kole Taylor, South Carolina wide receiver EJ Jenkins, and Auburn wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson to be his other offensive breakout players in the conference.

Kendall Milton is extremely talented. He came to Athens as a five-star recruit in the class of 2020 and impressed after enrolling early as a freshman. Milton got even stronger this spring and may have another level to his game.

He played in seven games throughout his first season in Athens. Milton recorded 193 rushing yards, broke lots of tackles, and showed a good burst. However, Milton sprained his MCL against Florida and missed Georgia’s remaining regular season games.

Milton was available throughout spring practice and was impressive in the spring game, where he scored a touchdown.

This offseason, Milton has changed from No. 22 to No. 2. The No. 2 jersey fits him quite well.

In order for Milton to breakout, he will have to emerge from Georgia’s crowded backfield of Daijun Edwards, Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh. Georgia returns all their leading rushers from last season.

Milton may have the highest potential of any Georgia running back on the roster. He is explosive and difficult to tackle. His receiving skills need some polish, but nobody wants to tackle him in the open field.