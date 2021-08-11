Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Deon Edwards Was Almost Forgotten Player Until Michael Scherer Took Over at Linebacker

By Otis Kirk
nwahomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Senior linebacker Deon Edwards is using his COVID season at Arkansas which wasn’t always a given. Edwards, 6-1, 220, opted to enter the transfer portal following the 2020 season where he only played in five games, had two tackles and recovered a fumble. Michael Scherer was hired to replace Rion Rhoades and wanted no part of Edwards leaving and talked about what it means to have him back.

