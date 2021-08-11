Cancel
Republicans Compete to See Who Can Get Banned for COVID Conspiracies First

By Charlotte Klei n
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Joe Biden’s administration warring with Facebook over COVID misinformation, this week two other massive social-media platforms laid down the law. Republican Senator Rand Paul was suspended from YouTube for a week, the New York Times reported Wednesday, over a now-removed video in which the Kentucky lawmaker falsely claimed that masks are ineffective in curbing the spread of COVID-19—an assessment that flies in the face of the “near-unanimous recommendations of public health experts.”

U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Anti-Covid vaccine arguments are being weaponized by Republican men

It’s hard to find a silver lining in the current Covid-19 spike, but here’s one small victory: In voicing their opposition to mask mandates and vaccine requirements, Republicans — in particular, Republican men — have discovered the importance of bodily autonomy. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the same people...
Presidential ElectionELON University

In My Words: Why Trump voters should choose to take the COVID vaccine

If you examine a list of the five states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates, an obvious pattern emerges. You don’t need a PhD in political science to grasp that the sparsely vaccinated states of Mississippi, Wyoming, Louisiana, Idaho, and Alabama all contain high concentrations of those who voted for Donald Trump. Don’t expect these voters to be swayed by lottery incentives, appeals from a president they despise, or technical advice from government experts.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Outrageous’: Biden Blasted Over Report Of ‘Vaccine Passport’ For Interstate Travel

A report that the Biden administration is discussing the possibility of vaccine passports for interstate travel drew outrage on Friday across social media. The Associated Press, noting President Biden has become more “aggressive” in his push for COVID-19 mandates, reported “more severe measures — such as mandating vaccines for interstate travel or changing how the federal government reimburses treatment for those who are unvaccinated and become ill with COVID-19 — have been discussed” by the White House.
Edmonton, KYjpinews.com

Senator Paul visits Edmonton

Last Friday at an informal roundtable discussion, local leaders had a chance to discuss hot topics with Kentucky Senator (R), Dr. Rand Paul. The gathering was held at the Metcalfe County Justice Center. Some of the most popular topics involved COVID’s long-term impact on economic recovery, the divide in Washington, education, vaccination, and life as we know it in America.
Public HealthThe New Yorker

State Republicans Are Gambling with the Delta Surge

The question was straightforward enough; it was the answer that proved more revealing. When a local reporter asked Representative Glenn Grothman, a Wisconsin Republican, whether he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, he replied, “I don’t like to get into taking sides on it.” He then walked out of the camera frame. As a Trump loyalist, with a ninety-six-per-cent rating from the American Conservative Union, Grothman is an unsurprising opponent of vaccine mandates. After a town-hall meeting in Green Lake—just seven miles from the birthplace of the Republican Party—which was held outdoors, owing to the Delta variant, he stood on the grass and said, “I’m not going to play doctor.”
Texas StateMic

A Texas Republican leader who shared anti-vaccine memes has died from COVID

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of conservative leaders have used social media to push conspiracy theories about vaccines, masks, and the coronavirus itself. But if the past 17 months have taught me anything, it's that the universe won't hesitate to implement a little irony into any situation. This week, a Texas Republican leader who often posted conspiracies online died from COVID-19, a few days after sharing his last Facebook post — a screenshot of a tweet that casted doubt on vaccine effectiveness.
Public HealthWashington Post

Too many Republicans are taking covid-19’s side in the fight against the pandemic

This is the GOP’s pandemic now. Cynical and irresponsible Republican politicians have created an environment that is killing Americans who shouldn’t have to die, swamping hospital systems with desperately ill patients, and generally ensuring that the pain and disruption of covid-19 are with us longer than they need be or should be. And they’ve done so in their own self-interest.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Florida and Texas Are Competing to See Who Can Come Up With the Dumbest COVID Rules

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden called on elected officials to help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic or “get out of the way.” Rather than heed his advice, the nation’s most irresponsible leaders have continued to do their thing, with states like Texas and Florida—which account for about a third of infections in the United States—seemingly competing to see who can come up with the most deranged approaches to the deadly virus.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

A depressing number on Republicans and the vaccine

(CNN) — The White House announced Monday that 70% of eligible Americans have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. Also on Monday a new Monmouth University national poll came out that showed 31% of Republicans saying they will likely never get the vaccine. Never. As in not ever.

