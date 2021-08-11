Republicans Compete to See Who Can Get Banned for COVID Conspiracies First

The question was straightforward enough; it was the answer that proved more revealing. When a local reporter asked Representative Glenn Grothman, a Wisconsin Republican, whether he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, he replied, “I don’t like to get into taking sides on it.” He then walked out of the camera frame. As a Trump loyalist, with a ninety-six-per-cent rating from the American Conservative Union, Grothman is an unsurprising opponent of vaccine mandates. After a town-hall meeting in Green Lake—just seven miles from the birthplace of the Republican Party—which was held outdoors, owing to the Delta variant, he stood on the grass and said, “I’m not going to play doctor.”