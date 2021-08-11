Republicans Compete to See Who Can Get Banned for COVID Conspiracies First
With Joe Biden’s administration warring with Facebook over COVID misinformation, this week two other massive social-media platforms laid down the law. Republican Senator Rand Paul was suspended from YouTube for a week, the New York Times reported Wednesday, over a now-removed video in which the Kentucky lawmaker falsely claimed that masks are ineffective in curbing the spread of COVID-19—an assessment that flies in the face of the “near-unanimous recommendations of public health experts.”www.vanityfair.com
