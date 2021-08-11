The Big Mac That's Found Only In Alaska

You hear the name Big Mac worldwide and can only think of one place: McDonald's. The hearty sandwich includes two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame-seed bun, the McDonald's menu proudly states. In a written history of the Big Mac, Love Food reveals that the menu item was created in 1957 as a solution for steel-mill workers (the chain's key demographic at the time) who weren't satisfied with smaller burgers after a long day of manual labor. It was sold under names like the "Blue Ribbon Burger" and "The Aristocrat" until an advertising secretary came up with the sandwich's finite name.