NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign in two weeks. How will the transition work?

By Joseph Spector, New York State Team
Posted by 
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

ALBANY - For the second time in 13 years, New York will have a governor resign in disgrace midterm, creating an unexpected transition to the state's second in command.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he would leave office in 14 days to allow a smooth transition for his successor Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will make history as the first woman governor.

That's a longer period of time that Eliot Spitzer stayed in office when he announced his resignation on March 12, 2008, and officially left five days later.

Here's how the process will work.

When will Hochul take office?

Fourteen days from Tuesday would mean Hochul takes office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, meaning she would be sworn in on that date and likely give an address to the state.

When David Paterson was sworn in as Spitzer's successor, he gave a rousing speech in the packed Assembly chambers, but COVID-19 restrictions might prevent such an event.

Hochul was set to speak to reporters Wednesday afternoon to discuss the transition and her agenda.

Why is Cuomo waiting 14 days to leave?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ad8ik_0bOdrwFa00
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul looks toward New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Cuomo announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, that he would resign from office amid allegations that he sexually harassed several women. Cuomo denies touching anyone inappropriately. Mike Groll, AP

It's a good question with no clear answer.

On its face, it would appear Cuomo simply wants time to leave office after taking the helm of the state in 2011. Critical issues remain, and none larger than the new surge in COVID-19 cases.

But critics questioned whether Cuomo might want to make a few last governmental moves before he leaves. There are also a series of investigations that will continue into his conduct.

“It may be overly cynical on my part – but I believe that Andrew Cuomo was a person of mischief," former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, a Cuomo foe who prosecuted his administration, said Tuesday on his podcast.

"I hope there's nothing nefarious about the 14 days, but it strikes me as too long a period. You don't have to give two weeks notice to resign as governor.”

Who fills Hochul's role as lieutenant governor?

Spitzer's resignation led to a lengthy court fight over whether Paterson could appoint his successor as lieutenant governor, one he ultimately won amid a Senate coup in 2009.

The Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, ruled a governor could, in fact, appoint a lieutenant governor, a surprising decision after it was rejected in the lower courts.

Paterson tapped Richard Ravitch, a New York developer and long-time government appointee, as his second in command.

Now Hochul will eventually pick her own successor. In the meantime, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, will take over some of the lieutenant governor's duties — which are mainly ceremonial.

Joseph Spector is the Government and Politics Editor for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Group, overseeing coverage in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. He can be reached at JSPECTOR@Gannett.com or followed on Twitter: @GannettAlbany

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign in two weeks. How will the transition work?

