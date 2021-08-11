Quarantine Expanded for Citrus Disease in North SD County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has expanded the boundaries of the quarantine it established in North County to prevent the spread of a deadly citrus disease, officials said Wednesday.
Huanglongbing, or citrus greening — which does not harm people but is deadly to citrus — was found recently in two citrus trees growing on a residential Oceanside property.
The area in which citrus fruit and trees may not be moved was expanded from 60 to 68 square miles.
A map of the new quarantine area can be found at www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/hlb/regulation.html.
–City News Service
