Oceanside, CA

Quarantine Expanded for Citrus Disease in North SD County

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
Photo via Pixabay

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has expanded the boundaries of the quarantine it established in North County to prevent the spread of a deadly citrus disease, officials said Wednesday.

Huanglongbing, or citrus greening — which does not harm people but is deadly to citrus — was found recently in two citrus trees growing on a residential Oceanside property.

The area in which citrus fruit and trees may not be moved was expanded from 60 to 68 square miles.

A map of the new quarantine area can be found at www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/hlb/regulation.html.

–City News Service

