Reservation Dogs Recap: Meat Pies and Black Eyes
The second episode of Reservation Dogs kicks off with … well, an ass-kicking. At the top of the episode, Bear is jumped by members of a rival gang, forcing him to spend the rest of the day trying to get checked out at the rez’s Indian Health Service clinic. Indian Health Service clinics IRL provide medical care to over half of the estimated 5.2 million Indigenous people living in the U.S., especially those in rural reservation communities. Writer Sterlin Harjo uses this bottle-episode setup to flesh out some of our main characters and introduce viewers to the minutiae of the small town of Okern, Oklahoma.www.vulture.com
Comments / 0