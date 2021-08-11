Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Pima County Supervisors Shoot Down Mask Requirements in Schools, Other COVID Measures

By Christina Duran, Tucson Local Media
tucsonlocalmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pima County Board of Supervisors voted against several COVID-19 related motions at its Tuesday meeting. With the number of COVID-19 on the rise because of the Delta variant, the board considered several resolutions including, reinstating an emergency proclamation for COVID-19, mandating vaccinations for county employees, instituting mask mandates for K-12 county schools and mandating vaccinations for all healthcare workers in Pima County.

Related
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Pima County offering COVID-19 booster vaccine to some residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vaccination sites run by the Pima County Health Department are offering the COVID-19 booster shot to “certain immunocompromised people.”. The county announced the decision on Tuesday, Aug. 17, less than a week after the USDA modified the Emergency Use Authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow an additional dose in some circumstances.
Pima County, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Pima County: Immunocompromised people should get COVID booster shot

Following advice from the Centers for Disease Control, the Pima County Health Department announced Tuesday that immunocompromised people should get a COVID booster shot. Qualifying people, such as those taking an immune-suppressing medication, can get the third shot 28 days after completing the initial Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. People who are not deemed immunocompromised are yet not eligible for the booster.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: Dear Pima County parents of school-aged kids, spread love, not COVID-19!

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. I am a pediatric health care provider and the parent of three high-risk children. Noah is too young to be vaccinated but knew the importance of protecting his siblings from COVID-19. He refused to return to in-person school this spring because he did not want to “Get stupid coronavirus and kill Bennett,” his most medically fragile sibling, who was not yet vaccinated.
Aerospace & DefenseTullahoma News

Commander addresses vax requirement during AEDC town hall

Arnold Air Force Base commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty held a virtual town hall via Facebook Live this past week to talk to the community about what is happening at the base. Geraghty’s reasoning for holding the virtual town hall was the rise in the delta variant of COVID created some uncertainty and rumors regarding the base and he wanted to clear up in confusion. He added the town hall also provided a better opportunity to reach out to everyone in both the government and contract workforce, along with their families, rather than sending an email while giving anyone an opportunity to ask him questions directly.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Pima County employees to receive $300 for getting vaccinated

After turning down a slew of COVID-19-related motions last week, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved several measures Monday to incentivize vaccinations for county employees and support school districts with mask mandates. The board voted 3-2 to provide vaccination incentives to employees, including a one-time $300 payment and three...
Pima County, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Pima County Supervisors vote to oppose proposed Interstate 11 route

PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – The Pima County Board of Supervisors reiterated its opposition to a proposed route for Interstate 11, a planned highway expansion proposal to connect Nogales to Wickenburg before joining existing highways on route to Nevada. In a resolution passed in a 4-1 vote, with Dist. 4 Supervisor...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday, Aug. 16, issued an Executive Order to strengthen enforcement against vaccine mandates by local governments. The order also ensures those employed by a local government can use earned sick leave due to COVID-19 exposure. “We encourage all Arizonans to...
Tucson, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Tucson To Force Employees To Be Vaccinated Or Face Suspension

TUCSON, AZ – City of Tucson employees will need to provide proof of at least one dose of the controversial COVID-19 vaccine by August 24. The Tucson City Council held an emergency meeting on Friday to vote to require city employees to take the jab. The Tucson Mayor and Council...
Pima County, AZazpm.org

Pima County schools have reported over 400 cases of COVID-19

The Pima County School Superintendent's Office said Thursday there were at least 428 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county schools. There have been 23 outbreaks and 7 classroom closures, and those numbers are constantly increasing, according to the office. The number of Arizonan schools implementing masking requirements is growing daily, too.

