Sponsored ContentA Smorgasbord Of Spirits — Tribe’s CBD 11th Hour Shot

The 11th Hour Shot is like a mini Long Island Iced Tea on steroids. As this cocktail’s title hints, the 11th Hour calls for eleven ingredients—all of which contain a whole lot of alcohol. Obviously, this is not a shot you should take lightly! Thankfully, since there are so many ingredients, you probably won’t have the stamina to pour too many of these potent shots at your next party!

Since this is a “kitchen sink cocktail,” you might as well throw a little Tribe CBD oil into this crazy mix. Just don’t expect that tiny bit of CBD to prevent a hangover the next day!

CBD 11th Hour Shot Recipe

We’ll admit: the 11th Hour Shot’s ingredients list is a hot mess…but that’s kind-of the point! Like the Long Island Iced Tea, this isn’t a drink meant to be sipped and savored by cocktail connoisseurs. Quite the contrary; most people who try the 11th Hour Shot just want a fun way to get soused in seconds.

Please know what you’re getting yourself into if you decide to try this over-the-top beverage. Also, we’d recommend having a strong sense of self-control when handling this drink. While it may be entertaining to down a shot with friends, it’s way too easy to go overboard with this drink.

Ingredients

⅛ oz Everclear

⅛ oz Absinthe

⅛ oz Bacardi Superior

⅛ oz Jägermeister

⅛ oz Tequila

⅛ oz Vodka

⅛ oz Gin

⅛ oz Aged Rum

⅛ oz Whiskey

⅛ oz Goldschläger

⅛ oz Cognac

¼ dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour all of the ingredients into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a shot glass

Even if you only have one 11th Hour shot, chances are you’ll feel the effects in the morning. While there are a few “hangover cure cocktails” out there, the best thing to do when you’ve got a hangover is to drink plenty of H2O.

For the fastest results, we’d recommend mixing a high-quality electrolyte packet in a water bottle. Alternatively, consider stocking your fridge with hydrating fruits like watermelon and berries before your big night out.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that people who eat foods with plenty of B vitamins and zinc tend to have milder hangover symptoms. Arguably, beef or chicken liver is the best source of B vitamins, but other foods like eggs, dark leafy greens, and legumes are great choices. Plus, if you’re not a fan of eating liver, you may want to research a high-quality beef liver supplement (yes, these pills really exist!).

