Midseason FCL Update
The draftees have started to gain their footing down in the FCL so I think it’s an appropriate time to give an update if what I’m seeing down here in the Florida sun. There have been signs of development and improvement, some larger than others but one that is standing out to me is the OF defense of Stiven Acevedo which has picked up significantly in recent weeks after looking iffy early. Acevedo strides with more confidence and tracks the fly ball better and for longer than he did in the season’s first few games and has nabbed some tough catches both going back and coming forward. Great sign from a guy who looks to have some offense too.eutawstreetreport.com
