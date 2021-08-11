Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Midseason FCL Update

By Eric Garfield
eutawstreetreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe draftees have started to gain their footing down in the FCL so I think it’s an appropriate time to give an update if what I’m seeing down here in the Florida sun. There have been signs of development and improvement, some larger than others but one that is standing out to me is the OF defense of Stiven Acevedo which has picked up significantly in recent weeks after looking iffy early. Acevedo strides with more confidence and tracks the fly ball better and for longer than he did in the season’s first few games and has nabbed some tough catches both going back and coming forward. Great sign from a guy who looks to have some offense too.

eutawstreetreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Sexson
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chase Young in midseason form with sack of Cam Newton

On the Touchdown Wire Podcast this week, Doug Farrar and I talked about how Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young might be even better than he was in 2020, his rookie season. Sure, Young notched 7.5 sacks for Washington en route to securing NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, but with the defense that Ron Rivera is returning to the nation’s capital, and Young now entering just his second season, there is reason to believe he might indeed be better a second time around.
MLBYardbarker

Notable movers in Baseball America’s latest midseason prospect update

Baseball America recently updated their Braves top 30 prospect list, and there was a ton of movement along with new faces. Baseball America is a subscription-based service that covers all levels of baseball exquisitely. I highly recommend you give them a shot if you’re a baseball fanatic like I am, especially if you enjoy learning about what is going on down on the farm. The Braves have had a lot of talent graduate to the majors recently, and more will be on their way soon. Thankfully, some of the newer prospects are already beginning to make names for themselves.
MLBchatsports.com

Kiley McDaniel's midseason top 50 MLB prospects

There have been a lot of graduations since my preseason top 100 list, along with a number of recent trades, the draft and a number of notable prospects who have played regular-season games for the first time in two years. What that adds up to is a lot of movement on this midseason top 50 prospects list.
MLBchatsports.com

Talking Chop 2021 Midseason Top 30 Braves Prospects List: 1-6

Well, we have reached the end...the last installment of the Talking 2021 Top 30 Braves prospects midseason update. Thanks again to all of our readers for supporting us this year and in years past. This is a big project and we wouldn’t do it except for all of the support we get from you guys. I also want to take another moment to thank my staff on the minor league side of the Talking Chop operation: Garrett Spain, Gaurav Vedak, Wayne Cavadi, and Matt Powers. These guys work their butts off constantly to cover the minors and I am thankful each day that I can lean on them to do what they do.
MLBchatsports.com

Road to Atlanta Podcast: Midseason Top 30 Braves Prospects Update

Road to Atlanta is our weekly podcast where we discuss all things minor leagues and prospects for our beloved Atlanta Braves. We right about at the halfway point of the minor league system so there are episodes aplenty! You can find the podcast in the same stream with the Talking Chop podcast, so if you subscribe to it...you have easy access to R2A as well.
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays deal with midseason ‘wear & tear’

But there’s nothing to fear: This is the reality of playing a long season with few days of rest. In the dog days of summer baseball, no one is in tip-top condition. “Whoever says they’re feeling 100% after all [these] games is definitely lying,” Guerrero said via translator Hector Lebron. “But I’m feeling good. Again, I’m not 100%, but it’s just part of the entire season, the wear and tear.”
MLBallfans.co

Two Red Sox Prospects Land On ESPN’s 2021 Midseason Top 50 Rankings

‘Tis the season for updated prospect rankings. Now that the Major League Baseball trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, and several notable farmhands recently either changed teams or debuted in The Show, we’re starting to see an influx of midseason evaluations, wherein prospect gurus assess the current state of affairs.
Sportssportswar.com

Rode Update

Listening to the IL podcast today and Ty Xander’s and Terry Fox were discussing the UA AA game and Nunes came up to which Ty said with Alex Rode not returning in the fall, Nunes would compete against Gavin for the starting spot…to which Terry Fox responded, I think you are breaking a story, is it confirmed Rode is not returning? Ty responds with a pretty interesting response that everything he has heard he will not be back in the fall but then goes on to say apparently there is some outside chance he returns in the spring. Probably just shy of 1/2 way through the podcast if you want to listen.
MLSchatsports.com

2021 Sporting Kansas City Midseason Awards: Defenders

With the 2021 MLS season at the halfway point (technically after the LAFC game), a series of mid-season awards for Sporting Kansas City is appropriate. Starting with the defense which has featured some new faces, some familiar faces, and a whole lot of passing. [This story was written by Tyler...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Chris Archer: Pitching in FCL on Thursday

Archer (forearm/hip) will throw either three innings or 50 pitches Thursday in the Florida Complex League, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The veteran righty is making nice progress in his latest rehab assignment after hip soreness sidelined him August 2. Archer has not pitched in the big leagues since April 10, but he appears to be a couple weeks from rejoining the Rays.
Buford, GAaccesswdun.com

Scrimmage wrap: Midseason form for Buford, North Hall in scrimmages

Area high school football fans got their first glimpse, but certainly not finished products, of their favorite teams Friday night as the 2021 campaign got under way with the first round of scrimmages. The Georgia High School Association allows high school teams to hold either one spring scrimmage or two...
MLBDetroit News

Tigers' farm system checks in at No. 6 in Baseball America's midseason rankings

The Detroit Tigers are starting to see the fruits of a well-stocked farm system. Pitchers such as Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, who made their major-league debuts last season but still retained prospect status, helped the Tigers open the season with Baseball America's No. 4 farm system. And, though, Mize and Skubal have since graduated, the Tigers still boast one of baseball's top prospect hotbeds.
MLBeutawstreetreport.com

The Chronicles of Crush

On August 12th, Orioles released a statement that first baseman Chris Davis had retired from baseball. The news came as a surprise as we usually don’t get a player retiring midseason unless they can’t get a deal signed, but this was unique. This was especially surprising considering that Davis was still under contract for next season.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

'I feel like a different person': Reds' Sean Doolittle found more velocity midseason

ATLANTA – There were days in June when Sean Doolittle came to the ballpark and he thought it could’ve been his last time in a Cincinnati Reds uniform. He wasn’t having any success against right-handed or left-handed hitters. He wasn’t pitching well in close games. He wasn’t preventing inherited runners from scoring when he entered in the middle of innings.
Soccerinsidenu.com

Northwestern men’s soccer season preview

Whether you refer to this sport as football or soccer, there’s no dispute over the reality that Northwestern struggled at the sport in the “2020” season, that was in fact played during the spring of 2021. It was the worst season since former Head Coach Tim Lenahan’s first with the program in 2001, during which the team went winless. Lenahan — who holds the distinction as the winningest coach in program history — announced his retirement last spring, which opened the doors for newly hired head coach Russell Payne. Payne has decades of playing experience at all levels of the game and he comes to the Northwestern program after spending 11 seasons with Army West Point. This Wildcat team has loads of young talent and veteran players that will help lead the charge in 2021, but unfortunately they will have to take the pitch without their leading goal scorer from this past season in Ugo Achara, who transferred to Louisville over the summer. The departure of Achara is a large hurdle to mount as NU eyes a bounce back campaign in the fall of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy