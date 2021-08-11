Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

For Grilling, This Meat Thermometer Stands Above The Rest

By Alia Hoyt
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. To some, grilling seems like a chore to get dinner on the table. But to true connoisseurs, it's something of an art form. And we all know that Picasso didn't paint with just a standard brush.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Meat Thermometer#Thermometers#Poultry#Digital Thermometer#Cdc#Kizen Digital Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Your Meat Becomes Tough When Grilling

Nothing says backyard party foul more than when meat off the grill comes out tough and chewy, forcing guests to politely nibble on bites of brick-like chicken or beef. Talk about giving the jaw a workout! Unfortunately, a chef told Food & Wine tough meat at these summertime affairs happens more frequently than you might think. So, how can you mitigate the risks of serving up less than juicy, mouthwatering meat — whether it's filet mignon, chuck steak, chicken, or pork? Luckily, there are several methods to help reduce this grilling faux pas.
Public Healthmashed.com

These Foods Are Getting More And More Expensive During The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. In the past two weeks, cases have doubled indicating that the United States has now entered what people are referring to as the "fourth wave" of the pandemic (per USA Today). New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the globe as well, as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues to viciously spread. And after only a few months of minor relief, workers in the healthcare and restaurant industries who had just come up for a breath of air, are now back in the trenches. While the new wave is largely targeting those that are unvaccinated, the consequences of the "fourth wave" are wide-reaching and have other impacts outside of significant health and safety concerns.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

For Cast Iron Cooking, One Skillet Set Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Modern cast iron cooking is about way more than cornbread (although the classics are still fully delicious). Cast iron today can produce everything from entire meals in one skillet to delectable desserts. That said, it takes just the right cast iron skillet to turn out the best possible result.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

For Coffee, One French Press Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. We can't stress this enough: The Veken French Press Coffee Maker is not like other French presses. Besides being the most affordable of its kind, the Veken French press from Amazon offers coffee lovers a unique coffee-making experience, thanks to its transparent, borosilicate glass beaker. Unlike other coffee makers, this French press allows users to watch the coffee-making process from start to finish as the "hot water and coffee grounds separate" to produce a piping mug of pure happiness.
ElectronicsPosted by
Mashed

For Baking, This Digital Scale Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. The baking process doesn't have to be particularly complex when you have the appropriate kitchen or cooking tools in your arsenal. And, as Food 52 suggests, gadgets like a digital scale can go a long way in helping you whip up the perfect dessert, especially when it comes to measuring the ingredients you'll need for your recipe. Without a scale, you may end up scrambling when you make a rookie mistake like, say, adding too much flour. After all, we know excess flour can turn your cookies from soft, chewy delicacies to crumbly and dry throwaways.
AgriculturePosted by
Wide Open Eats

A Guide to the Cuts of Meat to Grill from Beef, Lamb, Pork, and Chicken

Standing in front of the meat counter at the grocery store looking at all the different types of meat can make you feel like you don't actually know anything about cooking or grilling. What's the difference between chuck and flank steak? Exactly what is a tenderloin, really? What's the best meat for stew or for pan-frying? What's a good value? What are the best cooking methods?
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

For Smoothies, This Blender Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Here's the thing with traditional blenders: it's easy to overestimate how much smoothie you're actually making. Am I using too much fruit for a single serving? Is my ratio of liquids to solids wrong? It can be tough to tell. Luckily, Ninja has found a way to eliminate this problem altogether with its individual-sized portable blender cup, and in doing so, made taking smoothies on the go easier than ever.
Recipesmashed.com

Instant Pot Corned Beef And Cabbage Recipe

Unless you're well-versed in food lore, it's easy to look at a casserole of corned beef and wonder if corn ever had anything to do with the dish. The answer is: it never has, at least not in the form that you might expect. Smithsonian Magazine points out that the term "corned beef" was coined by the British, and was used to describe beef that was seasoned with salt crystals that were so large, they looked more like kernels of corn than salt.
Recipesthemanual.com

How to Make Soubise, a Three-Ingredient Onion Sauce for Grilled Meat

If you are looking for a way to level up your grilled meat dishes without using barbecue sauce, then this is the sauce for you. The Soubise sauce is quick and easy to make. You only need a few ingredients and you’re good to go. By the way, it not only goes well with grilled meats but with roasted meats and chicken, too.
Recipesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Meat in the middle

Cooked and chopped meat serves as the main component in these recipes, so by the time you roll out the dough, the hardest part is already done. When a recipe calls for cooked chicken, I often use my crock pot to bake the chicken breasts. A bit of olive oil on the bottom and sides of the crock and some water in the bottom keeps the chicken moist and tender. Don’t be afraid to use phyllo dough: just remember to thaw the dough in the refrigerator the day before you plan to use it, and keep the phyllo sheets under a damp towel to keep them from drying out. Crescent roll dough is versatile and easy to roll out into different shapes and sizes. These meat-filled dishes pair well with a side salad, some fluffy rice or peas with fresh herbs, or oven roasted potato wedges. And these meaty pastries are easy to make but impressive enough to serve to guests.
Food & Drinksstardem.com

Grilling cheap cuts of meat

Getting our outdoor grill cleaned, polished and ready for summer got me thinking about how much fun it would be to celebrate. After all, summer is just a few months a year, so why not do things up right with an amazing menu and a few good friends?. What happened...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

10 Best Substitutes For Meringue Powder

Meringue powder can be your best friend when you are making beautiful, light-as-air clouds of meringue piled high on a lemon meringue pie or piped into delicate swirls. It's convenient and both easy to store and use. While egg whites, per Cooks Illustrated, may be the preferred ingredient to use when whipping up those stiff peaks that can make or break a dessert, sometimes they are simply not an option.
ElectronicsPosted by
CBS Detroit

Meat Thermometers, Torches And Other Great Grill Accessories On Amazon Under $50

Summer might be the traditional grilling season, but fall, with its bountiful vegetable harvest and pleasant temperatures can be an equally enjoyable time to cook up a meal in the great outdoors. Grilled carrots, anyone? So keep those tongs handy and head outside to grill up some burgers, chicken or veggies.If your grill gadgets are looking a little worn, it may be time to pick up a few new items to take your grilling game to the next level.This roundup of highly rated grilling gadgets, tools and accessories, all available through Amazon, will make shaping uniform burgers a breeze, take the guesswork out of whether chicken is cooked to a safe temperature, simplify lighting a charcoal grill and even transform your BBQ into a rotisserie.(And if you need a new grill, too? CBS Essentials has you covered there, too: Take a look at this roundup of grills and smokers for every budget.)
Tennessee Statetn.gov

Fill Your Grill With Farm-Direct Meats for Free

NASHVILLE — Pick Tennessee Products’ “Fill Your Grill” contest is back and this year, taking place during the Tennessee State Fair. Between Aug. 12 and 21, you can register online to win $200 worth of local meats from your choice of Tennessee farms participating in Pick Tennessee Products. On Monday, Aug. 23, 12 random winners will be selected and notified.
ElectronicsKHON2

Best smart thermometer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Concern is natural when you or a family member is sick. A smart thermometer can track temperatures over time so you need only worry when necessary. By connecting to an app, smart thermometers store temperature readings so you can easily see if a patient’s fever is getting better, getting worse, or remaining stable.
Drinksmashed.com

The Popular Soda 32% Of People Can't Stand

When it comes to an ice-cold beverage of choice, many people love nothing more than a refreshing can or glass of soda. The fizz, the flavor, the burst of sweetness from the sugar — there's a reason so many grocery stores have almost a full aisle devoted primarily to the soda category of beverages. While most people will have their favorites, the ones they reach for time and time again and habitually add to their grocery carts, Mashed surveyed 603 individuals in the U.S. to see which particular sodas weren't quite as popular and not making their way into people's fridges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy