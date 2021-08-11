For Grilling, This Meat Thermometer Stands Above The Rest

Cooked and chopped meat serves as the main component in these recipes, so by the time you roll out the dough, the hardest part is already done. When a recipe calls for cooked chicken, I often use my crock pot to bake the chicken breasts. A bit of olive oil on the bottom and sides of the crock and some water in the bottom keeps the chicken moist and tender. Don’t be afraid to use phyllo dough: just remember to thaw the dough in the refrigerator the day before you plan to use it, and keep the phyllo sheets under a damp towel to keep them from drying out. Crescent roll dough is versatile and easy to roll out into different shapes and sizes. These meat-filled dishes pair well with a side salad, some fluffy rice or peas with fresh herbs, or oven roasted potato wedges. And these meaty pastries are easy to make but impressive enough to serve to guests.