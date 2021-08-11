Cancel
Darke County, OH

Adoptable Pet of the Week

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter. Bandit, a 1 1/2 -2 year old intact male Hound, is an outdoor coon hunting dog who has a very sweet disposition. His previous owner was moving and could not take him along. Bandit loves kids and is good with other dogs. He weighs 56 lbs., and did great for his nail trim and exam. He is up-to-date on Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, and is heartworm negative. Bandit is also micro-chipped.

