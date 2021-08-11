Cancel
NFL

First off the field: Day 12

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – On the 12th day, it remained hot. The Jaguars also went a bit lighter in terms of pads on Day 12 of 2021 Training Camp Wednesday, with a two-hour, ten-minute practice in 86-degree temperatures that felt like 95 at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. The Jaguars worked in shorts, light pads and helmets.

Jimmy Johnson
Dylan Moses
Luke Farrell
Trevor Lawrence
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLJaguars.com

Campservations: Day 13

JACKSONVILLE – Jaguars 2021 Training Camp continued Thursday. It was the 13th day of the team's first training camp under Head Coach Urban Meyer, featuring a practice in light pads at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Each day throughout camp, four members of Jaguars Media – senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton, team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan and senior reporter/editor J.P. Shadrick – will share an observation.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Ton of credit

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. OK, I get that a lot of people think it's ridiculous that Trevor Lawrence isn't getting all his reps with the ones. Could it be a possibility that Trevor is working with the twos because he is more reliable and accurate, something they need to improve? Could they be using Lawrence to get a more accurate assessment of the second-string receivers? I mean, if he is going to be the starter in the games, then don't you want to know which receivers are best with him?
NFLJaguars.com

Camping with the Jaguars: Lawrence feels he has "come a long way"

JACKSONVILLE – We don't yet know if Trevor Lawrence will start Saturday. The Jaguars' rookie quarterback is improving daily. Head Coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell each said it in recent days, and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft said Thursday he is seeing the same thing as 2021 Training Camp continues.
NFLJaguars.com

Ten Things: Jaguars-Browns

JACKSONVILLE – The first game is at hand. At last. The Jaguars will open the 2021 preseason against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field Saturday at 7 p.m. The game is their first of any kind under Head Coach Urban Meyer, which makes it his first NFL game of any kind. That's a cool, significant first.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Quick study

JACKSONVILLE – Sometimes, I underestimate people's ability to overreact. Other times, I underestimate people's ability to panic. Then, the NFL preseason comes and then I remember. Let's get to it …. Tommy from the 904. A lot to like, though you will be talking people off the edge. The future...
NFLJaguars.com

Game Report: Browns 23, Jaguars 13

JACKSONVILLE – Trevor Lawrence started, and that was a big story. The story lasted a quarter, with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft starting at quarterback for the Jaguars Saturday in the 2021 preseason opener – a game the Jaguars lost to the Cleveland Browns, 23-13, with 57,508 tickets distributed at TIAA Bank Field.
NFLJaguars.com

Game that was: "Pretty good day" for Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE – Overall, not bad. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his much-anticipated NFL debut Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. There were good moments, OK moments and moments he didn't like so much – all of which led to an expected post-game assessment. "There's obviously things to clean up," he said,"...
NFLJaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Browns 23, Jaguars 13

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 preseason opener at TIAA Bank Field Saturday. Oehser …. 1.The rookie's debut … was a rookie debut – and that's...
NFLJaguars.com

What stood out: Browns 23, Jaguars 13

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser examines what stood out from the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns Saturday in the 2021 preseason opener at TIAA Bank Field …. 1.Lawrence looks like a No. 1 overall selection … What has been true throughout 2021 Training Camp remained true Saturday...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Different guys

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Would Walker Little be able to pull at right guard? Are we still looking to put the best five on the field? Does that make us stronger?. Offensive line not unexpectedly remains a hot-button topic here in the O-Zone, and I'll address a couple of issues in that area here. One is the line as a whole was not awful Saturday in a 23-13 preseason-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns – and the line as a whole is not in crisis mode. I defer to former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli on matters of the offensive line when possible. His assessment after Saturday is that the line's interior is fine – and that includes right guard A.J. Cann, who was very good last season and who played well Saturday after allowing pressure on the first play that turned into a sack when rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence held the ball too long. The bigger issue, as many observers believe, remains with the tackles. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor struggled a bit Saturday, according to Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer – and Meyer said Monday left tackle Cam Robinson was OK Saturday. The overall question moving forward appears to be whether to move rookie tackle Walker Little to one of the tackle positions. While many observers are clamoring for that move, it's not as easy a decision as many observers would have you believe. While Little has big-time ability, Meyer on Monday said he struggled against the Browns – particularly with hand placement. Boselli had the same opinion Monday. The guess here is Little will get repetitions with the first-team soon. I don't know that that will happen this week. I don't get the idea it will be on the interior because Little hasn't worked much there.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...

