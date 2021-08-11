Cancel
Snapshots: Kane, Saros, Pettersson

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an investigation ongoing into allegations that he bet on NHL games, Evander Kane’s future with the San Jose Sharks isn’t clear. But it was long before that things started to deteriorate between the $7MM forward and his team. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic published an explosive piece today examining the situation in San Jose, reporting that “several key players” told the Sharks management that if Kane remained with the team, they didn’t want to stay.

NHLPosted by
FanSided

Saros Arbitration Is A Bad Look For The Nashville Predators

The NHL’s free agency signing period is in full swing, with many new contracts and players moving to different teams. On July 27, the Nashville Predators extended qualifying offers to eight of their restricted free agents, including goaltender Juuse Saros. On July 2, the NHL Player’s Association announced that 17...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

More on the Olympic schedule, Juolevi's new contract, Pettersson speaks

Let's start today with some followup on the Olympic hockey schedule. I want to thank @scorethepuck for reaching out on Twitter to let me know that the hockey schedule as it currently appears on Olympics.com is incomplete, on both the men's and women's sides. Only the elimination games have been...
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Have Nothing to Worry About with Pettersson’s Comments

Elias Pettersson wants to win (gasp)! Many Vancouver Canucks fans applauded his comments, as they too would like the Canucks to become a winning franchise again, and usher in a new glory age of the Canucks. On the other hand, some fans (and journalists) somehow interpreted his recent comments as negative. Subsequently, some of the aforementioned group had a meltdown on various social media platforms.
NHLmarkerzone.com

PETTERSSON'S AGENT COMMENTS ON HIS CLIENT'S RECENT STATEMENT ABOUT WANTING TO WIN NOW

Elias Pettersson remains a restricted free agent without a contract, and he recently released a statement about his desire to be on a contending team every year. "I want to stay there now, but I also want to play for a team that's winning and has the chance to go far into the playoffs every year," said Pettersson. "If we have that chance when my next deal expires ... I don't know. I just want to play where there's a chance of winning."
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and Elias Pettersson Talks About His Negotiations

Ryan Rishaug: Get the sense that the Edmonton Oilers will sign a third-pairing defenseman in the upcoming days. Top candidates are Slater Koekkoek and Jordie Benn. Koekkoek played well at times for Oilers last season. Benn is good friends with Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie. Pettersson on contract talks and wanting...
NHLCBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Signs four-year deal

Saros agreed to terms on a four-year, $20 million contract with Nashville on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Saros will officially be the No. 1 in the Music City after former goaltending partner Pekka Rinne announced his retirement. The 26-year-old Saros is coming off a solid 2020-21 campaign that saw him set personal bests in wins (21), GAA (2.28) and save percentage (.927).
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Elias Pettersson Looking To Move On From Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks had a pretty interesting offseason going for a big homerun trade in acquiring Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland but still have one big question mark. The future of franchise forward Elias Pettersson. Pettersson is a restricted free agent and from all accounts the two sides aren't close...
NHLNHL

Pettersson 'hungry for revenge' with Canucks after injury

Restricted free agent forward fully recovered from hyperextended wrist, expects contract before season. Elias Pettersson said he is "hungry for revenge" after the Vancouver Canucks forward missed the final 30 games last season because of a wrist injury. Pettersson, who began shooting pucks last month, also said he is fully...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Does Elias Pettersson want to be traded?

Elias Pettersson is a restricted free agent and NHL trade rumors have the Vancouver Canucks and Pettersson not close on signing a new contract. Sportsnet is reporting Pettersson told a Swedish newspaper, “I want to stay (in Vancouver) now, but I also want to play for a team that’s winning and has the chance to go far into the playoffs every year.”
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Saros & Preds Avoid Arbitration

Juuse Saros and the Preds have avoided arbitration scheduled for this Wednesday, August 18, and have agreed to a 4-year, $20 million extension. This results in an AAV of $5 million. Considering the craziness of this market, it isn't too bad. It puts faith in Saros that he gets paid...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Pettersson on future; Danault talks signing with Kings

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Elias Pettersson on his future in Vancouver: “I want to stay there (Vancouver) now, but I also want to play for a team that’s winning and has the chance to go far into the playoffs every year. I feel like we’ve got a chance to do that next year. If we have that chance when my next deal expires… I don’t know. I just want to play where there’s a chance of winning.” [Canucks Army]
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: What Contract is Juuse Saros Really Worth?

As the NHL offseason rolls along through somewhat of a down period, the Nashville Predators have a major cloud hanging over their heads trying to negotiate Juuse Saros‘ new contract. Per a report from Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the two sides still seem very far apart on what they’re...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Pettersson and Hughes aren't the only young RFAs waiting for new contracts

As I thought more about the next contracts for Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, I wondered which other high-profile players coming out of their entry-level deals are still unsigned around the league?. The handy filtering tools at CapFriendly delivered a list of 29 names. Sorting by points from the 2020-21...

