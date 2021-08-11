Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murphys, CA

Trifilo Garden Center is Open & Ready for Summer & Open During Construction!!

By admin
Pine Tree
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurphys, CA…New Arrivals Weekly, Garden & Gardening Gifts, Orchids, Gift Cards, Yard Art & More. Dave Wilson bare root trees and fruit bare root trees. Apples, apricots, peaches, pears, persimmons and more. Farmers Market berries of all varieties now in stock. We have an large selection of trees and shrubs. Bulbs of assorted varieties and Renee Seed selections. Birdbaths, yard art, and garden decor to decorate your garden. Gifts are available for that special person who loves to garden. Hats, aprons, gloves and tools as well. Looking forward to having you visit.

thepinetree.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Murphys, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Apples#Fruit#New Arrivals Weekly#Garden Gardening Gifts#Gift Cards#Yard Art More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy