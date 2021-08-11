Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arsonist attempted to further fan Dixie Fire flames

By Jennifer Hodges, Natalia Gurevich
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago

Former college professor Gary Maynard, 47, has been linked to a number of fires and has now been formally charged with arson in connection with the Ranch Fire, just behind the Dixie Fire lines.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Sociology#The Dixie Fire#Lassen National Forest#Santa Clara University#Sonoma State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lilburn, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Suspected arsonist arrested after returning to fire scene

LILBURN — A suspected arsonist was arrested by fire investigators after returning to the scene of a fire with gas cans in hand, fire officials say. It all started when a fire engine was at the intersection of Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard and the attentive crew noticed a column of smoke south of the intersection. The crew found the source was a working fire at a previously burned residential structure at 1047 Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Lilburn.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Investigators searching for arsonist responsible for Saturday night house fire

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house was intentionally set on fire Saturday night on N. 29th street, investigators say. According to Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators, firefighters were called to the house within the 1100 block of N. 29th street at 11:54 p.m. A rear storage area was engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived. The fire eventually spread to the attic and main portion of the home.
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Forest Fire Arsonist Arrested After Drone Catches Him in the Act

Forest rangers investigating the source of a wildfire in Italy didn’t have to look far: A drone, deployed to scout areas where previous blazes started, caught a firebug in the act. The drone’s camera filmed the arsonist setting a fire with a cigarette lighter in a wooded area and then...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
West Palm Beach, FLhotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Money Mitch Kills Himself Following Shootout With Police: Report

Several artists are mourning the death of Florida rapper Money Mitch today (July 27), including Lil Baby. Although reports about Money Mitch, whose real name has been identified as both Marcus Pettis and Mitchell Holmes in conflicting articles, have surfaced this week, it is reported by several sources that the 23-year-old rapper was found dead back on July 23. Mitch was reportedly riding in an Uber in West Palm Beach, Florida when the car was pulled over for a traffic violation. It is stated that he jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers who, in turn, returned fire.
Janesville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Flames Advancing Toward Janesville; Search For Missing Greenville Residents; Blaze Grows To Near 500,000 Acres

JANESVILLE (CBS SF) — Firefighters prepared to battle the massive Dixie Fire Monday, building defensive lines in the blaze’s path as it advanced toward the Lassen County town of Janesville and grew to nearly 500,000 acres. East Zone operations chief Jake Cagle said dozer lines were being cut and additional crews dispatched in the path of the flames southwest of Janesville. ALSO READ: How To Help Victims Of Dixie Fire The ‘Moonlight Finger’ of the fire’s eastern edge was pushed along by strong winds on Sunday afternoon and evening. “We’re still quite a ways from Janesville,” Cagle said. “We do expect the weather to be...
Westwood, CACanyon News

Dixie Fire Continues To Grow

WESTWOOD—The Dixie Fire has become the third-largest wildfire in the history of California’s wildfires after growing 110 square miles from Thursday, August 5 thru Friday, August 6. The fire started on July 13 and continues to burn many miles. The fire originally started in Feather River Canyon north of Sacramento....
Butte County, CAKTVL

Investigation into Dixie Fire drone begins

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A drone prevented fire crews from quickly putting out the Dixie Fire when it first started on July 13th. Now the Butte County District Attorney's Office is looking into whose drone that was. "We don't have concrete evidence that it was PG&E's drone," said Butte County...
Public SafetyBayInsider

Apocalyptic scenes of the Dixie Fire

Footage from Daniel Ramey, a firefighter and spokesperson for the Peardale Chicago Park Fire District in California’s Nevada County, shows fiery, near-apocalyptic scenes of the Dixie Fire as he and fellow firefighters drove along the highway through the blaze. Video via Storyful.
Santa Clara County, CAMercury News

Map: Dixie Fire perimeter and evacuation

The evacuation zone for the Dixie Fire was extended almost to Highway 395 on Sunday as the fire continued to grow toward the east. The Monday evening report from Forest Service fire managers put Dixie’s area at 482,047 acres (753 square miles) with 22% containment. That figure was a decrease of about 7,000 acres from Monday morning’s estimate.
California StateWHSV

Dixie Fire destroys California town

Wildfires across the country becoming more destructive and increasingly common. In California, the state’s largest active wildfire has wiped out much of one town, endangering anyone who did not heed evacuation orders. This wildfire season is predicted to continue through September, or maybe longer. The flames from the Dixie Fire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy