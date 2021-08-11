Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Philly Review

Unity Cup soccer games coming to S. Phila.

By Mark Zimmaro
Posted by 
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A major international soccer tournament will attempt to create unity among city residents while showcasing Philadelphia as a premier location for the 2026 World Cup. The Philadelphia International Unity Cup will begin on Aug. 27, as 52 teams representing countries from all over the world will take part in a World Cup-style tournament at various locations around Philadelphia, including two separate fields in South Philly.

southphillyreview.com

Comments / 0

South Philly Review

South Philly Review

Philadelphia, PA
498
Followers
544
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PA

 https://southphillyreview.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Soccer#U S Soccer#Fifa World Cup#South Philadelphia#The Unity Cup#American#Philadelphians#Fifa#U S Soccer#The Germantown Super Site#The Northeast Super Site#The Philadelphia Union#Philadealphians
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy