Unity Cup soccer games coming to S. Phila.
A major international soccer tournament will attempt to create unity among city residents while showcasing Philadelphia as a premier location for the 2026 World Cup. The Philadelphia International Unity Cup will begin on Aug. 27, as 52 teams representing countries from all over the world will take part in a World Cup-style tournament at various locations around Philadelphia, including two separate fields in South Philly.southphillyreview.com
