Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marksville, LA

Boil advisory lifted for Marksville

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKpua_0bOdoPD600

The boil advisory issued Monday for the City of Marksville has been rescinded.

Officials say the advisory was lifted by the Department of Health following a precautionary advisory earlier this week.

The action was due to a water main break, officials said.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Marksville, LA
Marksville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Health#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

LDH hosting telephone town hall for Region 4

Residents in the Acadiana area who may have any questions about COVID-19 have the chance for local doctors to address those concerns Wednesday night. The Department of Health is hosting a telephone town hall here in Region 4 to help you be more informed about vaccines, the Delta variant, risk factors, and more.
Ville Platte, LAPosted by
KATC News

Main library in Ville Platte is closed for 10 days

The main branch of the Evangeline Parish Library closed today because of COVID. "Unfortunately, the main library in Ville Platte has to close this afternoon, August 17, at 2 p.m. for a 10-day quarantine and to conduct another deep cleaning to prevent future exposure of the virus to our patrons," a post on the library's Facebook page states. "All of the branch libraries (Basile, Chataignier, Mamou, Pine Prairie and Turkey Creek) will remain open for their regular operating hours and masks are required."
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Downtown Alive fall series is cancelled

Downtown Alive's fall series has been cancelled. "After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive! (DTA!), has made the difficult decision to postpone DTA! until the Spring of 2022, as not to contribute to the spread of COVID-19."
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival canceled

The 2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival has been canceled, the festival association has announced. The association shared the decision in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. All events pertaining to the 72nd annual event are canceled, including the pageant, fair, and parade, in response to COVID-19 risks.
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Spirit of Acadiana: The Free Store

At 803 North Lamar Street in Abbeville, you'll find The Free Store, and the name succinctly explains just how the shop operates:. Folks in need come by, they walk it, they look for essential items and they pick up things.... for free.
Eunice, LAPosted by
KATC News

Blood drives scheduled this week for officer

The first of four blood drives kicked off Monday to support a Eunice Police Officer. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a two-day blood drive to help out on Monday and Tuesday, followed by two more drives hosted by the Eunice Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy