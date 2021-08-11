Overnight barricade at Virginia jail ends peacefully

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Authorities say an overnight barricade involving dozens of inmates at a central Virginia jail was resolved Wednesday morning.

Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Administrator Josh Salmon says inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center took over a maximum security housing unit Tuesday night, damaging equipment there.

Correctional officers were able to get out of the area safely.

Salmon says there were 66 inmates barricaded inside the unit.

Over the next 14 hours, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says authorities managed to relocate all of the inmates without using force.

Salmon says it's not immediately clear what sparked the situation, but there will be a thorough investigation.