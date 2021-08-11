Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

BFD chief appointed to Medal of Valor review board

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12685v_0bOdoJ9y00

The Bakersfield fire chief received a very prestigious appointment to the Medal of Valor review board.

Anthony Galagaza was appointed by House Republican leader and Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

The board makes recommendations to the president on who should receive the Medal of Valor.

The award is the highest national award a public safety officer can receive.

McCarthy released a statement recognizing Galagaza's commitment to the Bakersfield Fire Department saying in part that Galagaza has led the department with "courage, heart and focus. He is a model citizen who has always put his community first."

Comments / 0

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Review Board#Bfd#The Medal Of Valor#House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
KERO 23 ABC News

State assembly adjourns session to honor deputy Campas

On Monday during a state assembly session Kern County assembly members asked to adjourn the session in honor of Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy Phillip Campas who was killed in the line of duty in July.
KERO 23 ABC News

Kern DA's office: 'No criminal violation' by fair board

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that they found "no criminal" violation by Kern County Fair Board members after allegations of potential misconduct from a state audit.
KERO 23 ABC News

New VA clinic to be at Olive, Knudsen drives

Bakersfield will soon have a new Veterans Affairs clinic replacing the one in central Bakersfield on Westwind Drive. The new 30,000-square-foot location will be in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives.
KERO 23 ABC News

BPD responds to updated report from ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a release Tuesday about the report on the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) from 2017.
KERO 23 ABC News

Kern Public Health recommends COVID booster shot

Kern Public Health officially joined other health officials across the nation and recommends that all persons with a compromised immune system who have taken a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series to as soon as possible get a third vaccine booster shot.
KERO 23 ABC News

Kern County Fair board members discuss COVID regulations

In May the Kern County Fair Board of Directors voted to postpone the 2021 fair for the 2nd year in a row due to the pandemic but shortly after that decision was reversed. The fair will go on this year however, some things could change this time around.
KERO 23 ABC News

Get rid of bulky waste at free Taft event

The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting a Bulky Waste Collection Event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28th at Taft Veterans Hall.
KERO 23 ABC News

Homicide reported on Palm Drive in Bakersfield

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at about 6 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Palm Drive. Deputies found a man in the alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. Fire and medical personnel pronounced the victim dead when they arrived.
KERO 23 ABC News

COVID survivors hold vigil in Bakersfield

COVID survivors all across the nation are wearing yellow, the color of COVID remembrance, for the month of August and gathering for awareness, including dozens on Saturday night in Bakersfield.

Comments / 0

Community Policy