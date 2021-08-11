Disney on Vinyl – An Uproarious Record for Bears and Cubs Alike!
Howdy, folks! Welcome to the one and only original Country Bear Jamboree… soundtrack! Audiences have been clapping along to the rip-roaring attraction for almost half a century. Debuting as an opening day attraction in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in 1971, the Country Bear Jamboree made its way over to Disneyland in 1972 and Tokyo Disneyland in 1983. This show is more than the technical marvels of 18 Audio-Animatronics® bears singing and swinging on stage, as it really comes down to the foot-stomping music and unique personalities of each character.d23.com
