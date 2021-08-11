Cancel
Nickelodeon orders more episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and spinoffs Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show

 7 days ago
The massive 52-episode order includes a 13-episode back order for SpongeBob Season 13 and 13 new episodes for The Patrick Star Show Season 1. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon has ordered 13 more episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Season 1 while renewing it for a 13-episode Season 2.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

