Nickelodeon orders more episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and spinoffs Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show

SpongeBob SquarePants maybe Nickelodeon's most iconic cartoon. Listen, I grew up on Doug, Rugrats, and Hey Arnold, which hit all the nostalgia buttons still to this very day. SpongeBob, however, is becoming an oddity in the way it has lasted and hit in multiple generations. This funny and unusual tale of a sentient sponge living amongst aquatic creatures is not only one of the longest-running Nickelodeon shows of all time, but it is currently the fifth-longest running animated series currently on television in the United States. This franchise has spawned multiple films and an endless sea of merch featuring its iconic characters of Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Gary, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, and the eponymous SpongeBob himself. Now, fans of this lasting animated franchise can bring a part of its history into their home with this listing over at Heritage Auctions.