Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

American businessman John Textor acquires stake in Crystal Palace

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARZkh_0bOdnh7500
John Textor has acquired a stake in Crystal Palace (Peter Cziborra/NMC Pool/PA) (PA Archive)

Crystal Palace have announced American businessman John Textor has acquired a stake in the Premier League club after “significant sums” were invested, according to chairman Steve Parish.

The founder and chief executive of Facebank, a virtual entertainment company, has joined Parish and fellow joint-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer as part of the board at the south London side.

Textor, who was close to buying shares in Benfica earlier this summer, has already invested into Palace and has a loose link to the club in midfielder Jacob Montes, who signed in May after progressing from the Florida FC Prep Academy which was set up by the new Eagles shareholder in 2016.

“I have looked at many opportunities across European football in which to invest so I could follow my passion for football and have a meaningful stake in a club,” Textor explained.

“Over the past six months of discussions, I have also developed a real affinity to Crystal Palace FC, its history, the staff and, of course, most importantly the supporters who create an incredible atmosphere at every game – one I cannot wait to witness again when supporters return to fill Selhurst Park this season.

“I very much look forward to working with the chairman and the other partners.”

Parish revealed Textor’s investment has contributed towards this summer’s rejuvenation of the first-team squad with Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen joining for undisclosed fees totalling close to £50million, the PA news agency understands.

The Florida resident was chief executive of Digital Domain, a visual effects company involved in numerous films including Titanic, and has also helped towards the Eagles redeveloping their academy – that now holds Category A status – during the past 18 months in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

A substantial minority investment has been made by Textor, but Parish’s share of the club is not set to change from the 18 per cent he originally held when Harris and Blitzer completed their investment in the club back in 2015, the PA understands.

Palace chairman Parish added: “We have been looking for the right investment for the right investor for a while, both to progress the club and deal with the significant financial challenges of the past 18 months due to Covid.

“I’m delighted that search led us to John, who has invested significant sums, helping to facilitate the rejuvenation of the squad, bolster the balance sheet and enable the club to finalise the academy.

“We all look forward to working with John, who has a strong passion for football and a growing knowledge and affinity to Crystal Palace.”

“We have been looking for the right investment for the right investor for a while, both to progress the club and deal with the significant financial challenges of the past 18 months due to Covid. I’m delighted that search led us to John (Textor), who has invested significant sums

Textor had been interested in buying shares in Benfica until president Luis Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest over allegations of tax fraud and money laundering in July.

In a statement on Textor’s own website last month, he described the Portuguese team as the “People’s Club” but has now secured a stake in Palace, who were saved by a consortium led by Parish and three other Palace supporters back in 2010 after they had been placed into administration.

Since promotion to the Premier League in 2013, the Eagles have remained in the top flight for nine consecutive seasons, with Patrick Vieira appointed as their new boss in July after Roy Hodgson stepped down at the end of the last campaign.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Jacob Montes
Person
Steve Parish
Person
Patrick Vieira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#S Club#Uk#American#Facebank#Eagles#European#Crystal Palace Fc#Digital Domain#Titanic#Portuguese#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bournemouth medical for ex-Crystal Palace defender Cahill

Former Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill is undergoing a medical at Bournemouth today. Sky Sports says the 35-year-old defender has agreed to join Bournemouth after being offered a contract two weeks ago. Cahill was due to undergo his medical check-up today and then put pen to paper on a one-year...
Premier Leagueinsidersport.com

Crystal Palace signs ‘first of its kind’ deal with Facebank

Premier League club Crystal Palace has secured a new sleeve sponsor in Facebank, naming the facial replication technology firm its official sleeve partner for the 2021/22 season. Lauded as a ‘first of its kind’ deal in football, the agreement will see Facebank’s logo feature on the sleeves of The Eagles...
Premier League90min.com

Potential loan destinations for Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo has returned to Manchester United training after representing Ivory Coast at the Olympics this summer and has been assigned a new squad number, 16 – the number made famous at Old Trafford by Roy Keane and Michael Carrick. But the teenage winger, who completed a transfer worth up...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea in advanced talks with Lyon over Emerson sale

Lyon are pushing ahead with plans to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer. With Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso both battling for minutes under Thomas Tuchel, Emerson has been out on the fringes for a while now. The Italian did not see a single minute of Premier League action under Tuchel last season, with his only starts coming in the early rounds of the FA Cup.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace move for Watford midfielder Will Hughes

Crystal Palace are moving for Watford midfielder Will Hughes. The Daily Mail says the 26-year old has turned down the offer of a new contract at Vicarage Road and as a result has been left out of the first-team plans. He has been training with the club's U23s. Palace want...
MLSvavel.com

The Warmdown: Crystal Palace outclassed by classy Chelsea

Potential title-contenders Chelsea comfortably dispatched of Crystal Palace as Patrick Vieira’s first Premier League game ends in a 3-0 defeat. Chelsea dominated from the get-go and got their deserved opener through Marcos Alonso’s delightful free-kick that left Vicente Guaita rooted to his goal line. Shortly after, Chelsea doubled their lead...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi proud to make Crystal Palace debut

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was proud to make his Premier League debut in Crystal Palace's defeat at Chelsea. The young attacker earned 15 minutes on the pitch and expressed his pride and gratitude for the achievement. He told Palace TV: “It was a proud moment for me and my family. It was...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Vieira: Crystal Palace fortunate to have Zaha in the squad

The former Arsenal captain is happy to have the Ivorian winger in his squad ahead of the new season. Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira has explained his happiness at having winger Wilfried Zaha in his squad for the new campaign. The Ivory Coast player has always been the subject of...
UEFAvavel.com

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Eagles' Predicted Lineup

Former Nice head coach and Premier League legend, Patrick Vieira, is set to take charge of his first competitive game as Crystal Palace manager this Saturday as the Premier League kicks off it's opening round of fixtures. Vieira’s side will make the short trip across London to face Thomas Tuchel’s...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brandon Pierrick explains swapping Crystal Palace for Vejle

Brandon Pierrick is delighted with his move to Vejle. The winger joins the Danes from Crystal Palace. He told the club's website: "I think Vejle Boldklub is the right step in my career. The club has shown me that it believes in me and that I can unleash my potential here. I believe my qualities will be expressed here in the club and I can contribute to the benefit of the team.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Scott Dann leaves Crystal Palace

Scott Dann has left Crystal Palace. Sky Sports says Dann has left Crystal Palace after seven years at the club after his contract ran out. Dann is looking for a new challenge. Palace were keen for him to sign a new deal. Palace are now looking to sign another defender...
Premier LeagueBBC

Crystal Palace investment: John Textor appointed as new director

Crystal Palace have announced new investment in the club, leading to the appointment of a fourth director. American businessman John Textor joins chairman Steve Parish, Josh Harris and David Blitzer on the board. The investment, in the region of £90m, has given new boss Patrick Vieira money to spend in...
Premier LeagueBBC

Where will Crystal Palace finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Crystal Palace season preview: Patrick Vieira leads Eagles into new era

In his final season as the club’s manager, Roy Hodgson once again steered an ageing Crystal Palace squad to safety, finishing a comfortable 16 points clear of the relegation zone. The veteran coach’s tactics often drew criticism for their conservative nature, while the club remain reliant on the individual brilliance of Wilfried Zaha, but there can be no disputing that Hodgson has left Palace with a great platform for the club’s long-awaited revamp. Eberechi Eze, the club’s major new signing, impressed in patches and Christian Benteke was one of few senior players to earn a new contract thanks to his 10 Premier League goals.
West Palm Beach, FLwflx.com

Former Digital Domain CEO invests in Crystal Palace FC

West Palm Beach native and businessman John Textor, who brought Digital Domain to his home state before the visual effects studio filed for bankruptcy shortly after its arrival, can now add professional soccer club owner to his resume. Crystal Palace F.C. announced Wednesday that Textor will join chairman Steve Parish,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Nathaniel Clyne delighted penning new Crystal Palace deal

Nathaniel Clyne has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace. Clyne has signed a one-year contract extension with Palace. Clyne made his Palace debut in October 2008 having graduated from the Academy, and played for the first-team between 2008-2012. He earned a move to the Premier League with Southampton in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy