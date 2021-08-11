Cancel
Lil Nas X says he turned down Euphoria

Primetimer
Primetimer
The 22-year-old hip-hop star tells Variety he'd like to branch out into movie and TV acting. “I would like to do some stuff like Euphoria," he says. “I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time from finishing my album. It was going to be great.” He pauses, adding: “Season 3 it is.”

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

MusicABC News

Lil Nas X reveals why it was 'terrifying' for him to come out publicly

Lil Nas X said he was terrified when he publicly came out in 2019 because of his upbringing and the homophobia he said he saw in the music industry. The "Industry Baby" singer recently chatted with Out magazine and recalled the self-hatred he internalized when growing up in the South.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Lil Nas X Opens Up About 'Terrifying' BET Awards Performance

This past Pride month, Lil Nas X wowed the internet with an iconic BET Awards performance that saw him kissing a male dancer on stage. Now though he's reflecting on the experience and opening up about what was going through his head at the time. "Going to this place with...
CelebritiesNYLON

A Brief History of Lil Nas X’s Best Trolls

Lil Nas X is one of the most legendary multi-hyphenates of our time: rapper, singer, and hall-of-fame sh*tposter. While other artists need a public relations team to help manufacture a personality, Lil Nas X is at the helm of his ship and his phone, cementing himself as a visionary artist and a master troll. Below, we’ve gathered some of his most profound trolling moments, because you might as well learn from the best.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Opening up about his love life in a new magazine interview, the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker has the 'feeling' that his new boyfriend 'is the one'. AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is madly in love. The "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, has revealed in a new magazine interview that he is currently in a relationship with "someone special."
Musicblavity.com

Lil Nas X Says His Show-Stopping BET Performance Was Like ‘Jumping In A Lake Full Of Sharks’

Lil Nas X, who's been known to take his critics to task, recently shared that being a Black gay male in a hypermasculine music industry can be "really draining and straining." During an exclusive interview with Out Magazine, the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, spoke candidly about the intersection of his sexuality and career just days after his headlining performance at the BET Awards.
Musicenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Will Return To “Cowboy Era” After His “Gay Era”

Lil Nas X says he will return to his “Cowboy Era” after his “Gay Era.”. The “Montero” singer found great success with his debut single, “Old Town Road.” The song has since gone 14 times platinum. Lil Nas X has yet to release “Montero” which will serve as his official...
RelationshipsThe Independent

Lil Nas X says current relationship could be ‘the one’

Lil Nas X has confirmed he’s in a relationship and revealed that the current beau could be “the one”. The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker came out as gay two years ago, after he released his record-breaking number one hit, but his love life has remained a mystery to fans. In...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Lil Nas X Is “Always Trying To Give People A Show,” He Says In New Interview

Lil Nas X has become known for pushing the envelope and in a new interview, he shares his desire to always entertain his audience while being his true, authentic self. As the cover star for Variety‘s “Power of Young Hollywood” issue, the 22-year-old artist opened up on his proactive performances, love life, how homophobia has impacted him, and his experiences since becoming a global pop star. The “Old Town Road” rapper discussed interacting with Nicki Minaj on Twitter after he confessed to running a Barb stan account, meeting Call Me by Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet as a “full circle moment” when...
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Lil’ Nas X says he’s found “the one,” but who is it?

Lil’ Nas X is in love. In a recent interview in Variety’s 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue, published Wednesday, he says he’s had a lot of boyfriends, most of which were emotionally unavailable and very insecure BUT he says “I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Lil Nas X's Love Life

Lil Nas X has always been pretty private about his love life. After the "Old Town Road" star publicly came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019, fans started wondering who his significant other was, but could not find any information. Then, a few months later, Lil Nas X revealed that he was seeing someone.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Nas X Surpasses DaBaby In Spotify Monthly Listeners at 52 Million

While Lil Nas X has without a doubt made himself one of hip-hop’s most controversial acts, the 22-year-old entertainer can now crown himself as the king of Spotify. Just this week the major music platform has announced that Lil Nas X has surpassed DaBaby with 52 million monthly listeners, which now makes the “Old Town Road” singer, Spotify’s most listened to male rapper.
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Jake Paul Claims He 'Hooked Up' With Lil Nas X in Viral TikTok Video

Jake Paul has caused a stir with his latest TikTok video, after claiming that he "hooked up" with rapper Lil Nas X. In the clip, which was uploaded on Tuesday, the YouTuber and boxer looked back over a number of his career low points, including getting fired from the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark back in 2017 and getting raided by the FBI in 2020.
CelebritiesGenius

Why Hip-Hop Is Struggling To Accept Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” is making waves as it claims its second straight week in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Nas, one of the few openly queer rappers, is celebrated for pushing the envelope in hip-hop but often faces backlash for events that have nothing to do with him. After DaBaby’s widely criticized homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami, for example, rapper T.I. tried to draw parallels between DaBaby’s situation and Lil Nas X’s sense of self-expression.
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

Lil Nas X NOT addressing anything with DaBaby

Lil Nas X is choosing not to speak on the comments that DaBaby has made during his ‘Rolling Loud’ performance. Lil Nas X said, “The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field. It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.” Lil Nas said that he has feared for his safety and the reaction to how he expresses himself through his music. He said, “Especially once the “Call Me” video came out. There was literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, and they were like, “F— you!” or something like that. They started to follow the car. That’s when I started getting security.” What is one of your greatest fears? Do you feel scared to express yourself?
Musicenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Male Rapper

Lil Nas X is celebrating ahead of his highly anticipated album, “Montero” to be released. The “Industry Baby” rapper has the most streams on Spotify with 52,318,623 monthly listeners. Lil Nas X jumped ahead of DaBaby, who currently sits at 51,749,552 monthly listens. DaBaby has suffered since going on a...
Brooklyn, NYwiltonbulletin.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Lorde have been tapped to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12th. The initial performance lineup is also set to feature Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly. MTV shared a few details about some of the performances as well, noting that Rodrigo will perform “Good For U,” Cabello will perform “Don’t Go Yet,” Machine Gun Kelly will play his new single “Papercuts” and Lorde will reportedly offer a “world premiere performance” of a song from her next album Solar Power. (No details on what Lil Nas X has in store were revealed).

