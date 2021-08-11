Why Facebook Alegria won’t die

It goes by many names: "Corporate Memphis," the "tech aesthetic." You can make your own with "illustration systems" like Humaaans, or pay someone $10 on Fiverr to make them for you. Like so many bad things on the internet, you can trace these colorful images of people with "non-representational skin colors" back to Facebook. The "illustration and animation ecosystem" is called "Facebook Alegria" (Alegria is Spanish for "joy.") But to some, these illustrations are anything but joyful as they've come to symbolize everything that's wrong with art in the age of the gig economy. Read about the plight of the overworked, underpaid freelance illustrator and the importance of not skimping on original illustration.