Fitch Warns Spezialfonds & Crypto Market, US Inflation Eases + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The volatile nature of crypto markets will present particular challenges to fund managers that include cryptoassets in Germany’s Spezialfonds that are now allowed to invest up to 20% of their portfolios in crypto, major rating firm Fitch Ratings said. If price volatility triggers trading breaks for exchange-traded cryptoassets, this could make it more difficult for managers of crypto-exposed Spezialfonds to meet investors’ redemption requests or other obligations, they added. "The risk of mutually reinforcing sell-offs in cryptocurrencies and the funds exposed to them could add to volatility in crypto markets," Fitch noted.