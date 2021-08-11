Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fitch Warns Spezialfonds & Crypto Market, US Inflation Eases + More News

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić Linas Kmieliauskas
cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The volatile nature of crypto markets will present particular challenges to fund managers that include cryptoassets in Germany’s Spezialfonds that are now allowed to invest up to 20% of their portfolios in crypto, major rating firm Fitch Ratings said. If price volatility triggers trading breaks for exchange-traded cryptoassets, this could make it more difficult for managers of crypto-exposed Spezialfonds to meet investors’ redemption requests or other obligations, they added. "The risk of mutually reinforcing sell-offs in cryptocurrencies and the funds exposed to them could add to volatility in crypto markets," Fitch noted.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Cryptocurrency#Cryptoassets#Reuters#The Labor Department#Google Wallet#Google Pay#Apple Pay#South Korean#Gme Remittance#Ripplenet#Siam Commercial Bank#Scb#Thai#Blockchain#Boson Protocol#Portal#Cbdcs News#The Bank Of Jamaica#Pymnts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar drifting as CPI jumps

The Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, despite a rise in consumer inflation in July. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2627, up 0.02% on the day. With more parts of Canada’s economy reopening, the unleashing of pent-up demand has resulted in higher inflation. CPI climbed 3.7% YoY in July, up sharply from 3.7% in June. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6%, its fastest pace since January. The average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which are the preferred indicators of the Bank of Canada, came in at 2.4%, its highest level since March 2009.
StocksInternational Business Times

Wall Street Stocks Fall Again After Fed Minutes

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight round of losses Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signal of a pullback on stimulus by year-end added to worries over the hit from the latest Covid-19 wave. The minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on less hawkish Fed minutes

The greenback fell from a 4-1/2 month high in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and ended flat against majority of its peers after Fed minutes suggesting that there was no consensus about the timing of tapering. Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for...
StocksInternational Business Times

Wall Street Stocks Fall Again After Fed Minutes

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight round of losses Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signal of a pullback on stimulus by year-end added to worries over the hit from the latest Covid-19 wave. The minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations...
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Global Crypto Adoption Up 2,300% in Two Years - Chainalysis

Crypto adoption as of the end of the second quarter 2021 has been up by more than 2,300% compared to Q3 2019 on a global basis, and over 881% in the last year, according to a report by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The variations show adoption as a global phenomenon, but the report states that the biggest question is how much this adoption rate will continue on existing platforms, especially compared to new ones that are still emerging.
Marketskitco.com

Gold weaker on profit-taking, bearish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. Some mild profit taking...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi Tumbles as RBNZ Stands Pat; Dollar Flat as Fed Mulls Taper

Delta, Geopolitical Fears Hit Risk FX, Stocks, VIX Index Soars. Summary: Risk appetite took another knock after the release of the minutes of the FOMC’s July 27-28 meeting. US policymakers signalled that they would reduce emergency purchases of Treasury bonds before the end of this year. The Fed also acknowledged that the rising spread of Covid-19 Delta variant cases could dampen the economic recovery. Geopolitical fears remained high following the Afghan government’s collapse. The CBOE VIX Fear Index soared 10.5% to 21.57, a one-month high.
Marketscryptonews.com

Institutional Players May Dominate Bitcoin Trading Within 3 Years - Report

Institutional players could dominate bitcoin (BTC) trading in the near future, as surveyed institutions expect asset managers, funds, and banks to be the most significant contributors to trading volume in the next three years, according to a report released by digital asset research firm Arcane Research. “With the domino effect...
MarketsDailyFx

Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar

Trader confidence is lacking at present, with traders opting for safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, Gold and US Treasuries rather than stocks. However, there is no obvious reasons for the “risk off” tone, suggesting that sentiment could soon improve again. Traders opt for JPY, CHF,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from tops, trades below $1,790 ahead of FOMC minutes

USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Update: Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained confined in the overnight trading range. Currently trading just below the $1,790 level, the prevalent risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, along with political tensions in Afghanistan continued weighing on investors sentiment. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action further acted as a tailwind for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
Retailinvezz.com

Silver price reacts subtly to US retail sales; here’s why

Silver price is consolidating below $24.00 even after the lower-than-expected US retail sales. Last week's US inflation data eased inflation concerns after missing estimates. Rebounding US dollar is weighing on silver price as its safe-haven appeal rises. Silver price is trading sideways even after the release of the US retail...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
Marketscryptonews.com

Fitch's Warning for El Salvador, 'Concerning Regulatory Roadmap' + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Ratings agency Fitch Ratings warned against the potential negative consequences of El Salvador adopting bitcoin (BTC) to its financial institutions and insurance sector. The country would have to either hold BTC and be exposed to day-to-day volatility, or sell any incoming BTC immediately to the market, which would incur other costs.
StocksJournal Review

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
Retailkitco.com

Gold price up a bit after weaker U.S. retail sales

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading slightly higher in the immediate aftermath of a weaker-than-expected...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar bid for its safe haven status and on central bank divergence

US dollar is taking up the top spot for its safe-haven status and on central bank divergence. DXY is en-route to the monthly swing highs in the 93.40s and highly bullish territory. Major stock indexes slid and defensive investments posted gains amid fears about an uneven economic recovery in the...
Marketscodelist.biz

Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Developing Today | news

Bitcoin is worth $ 46,946.96 on Tuesday. The Bitcoin price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 45,989.68 US dollars. The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 688.88. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 674.33. Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy