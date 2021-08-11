New Regulations to Improve Food Scrap Recycling and Prevent Food Waste

In an effort to reduce food insecurity in communities statewide, the DEC has adopted final regulations to implement New York’s Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law. The law and implementing regulations are critical steps in addressing contributors to climate change and assisting those in need by supporting the donation of quality food. The regulations require large generators of food scraps to donate wholesome food to the maximum extent practicable, helping New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity by increasing the amount and variety of food available through relief organizations across the State.