Up to 8,000 asylum seekers will be sent to new “basic” accommodation centres, under government plans to end the use of hotels.Priti Patel has begun the bidding process for the new policy – first announced in March – revealing that nine centres are planned across England, but none in the rest of the UK.The number of places sought means the home secretary wants nearly three times as many as planned by Labour when it unveiled similar controversial plans 20 years ago.They were killed off by local opposition in Worcestershire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Oxfordshire, where the centres were earmarked.Ms Patel’s...