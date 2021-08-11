Cancel
Hospers, IA

Hospers man convicted of selling meth, possessing AR-15 hidden in home

By Laila Freeman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Hospers man that was arrested in February for illegally owning a firearm and distributing meth has been convicted of the crimes. Robert Hansen, 42, of Hospers, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The jury decided the verdict after four hours of deliberation.

