Aeonian shows real promise on Yarmouth bow

 7 days ago
Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of debut winner Aeonian (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Aeonian made the perfect start to his career when beating two experienced rivals in game fashion at Yarmouth

Sent off 25-1, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained youngster knuckled down in the closing stages to beat Altraif and Brasil Power by a head and the same in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The Ulysses colt recovered from a slow start and took time to warm to the task under a patient ride by Cieren Fallon, who produced him at the business end to score in highly-promising style.

“It was very pleasing indeed. He’s a horse that is a little immature mentally and he did everything brilliantly today. It was very encouraging,” said Alan Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family.

“I would think we’ll give him a bit more experience first and then we can talk about going up the ladder. Let’s see how he takes it all, but it was a very nice first performance and I think Cieren felt he was doing it all the right way, so it was good.”

Cooper expects Aeonian to stay a mile and possibly a mile and a quarter in time.

“On the female side it’s potentially a mile family with Miesque and Kingmambo, but East Of The Moon won the Prix de Diane so he might get a mile and a quarter, I’d have thought.”

Ulysses was a top-class performer on the track (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Aeonian was a second winner for Ulysses after Piz Badile won in the same colours at Killarney last month.

And the 2017 Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International hero had a third less than 90 minutes later when Implore struck at Beverley for owners Cheveley Park Stud and co-trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Fallon had another winner, too, as he doubled up with Priscilla’s Wish (12-1) in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap for Charlie McBride.

