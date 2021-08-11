Listen To This Epic Version of “Great Fairy Fountain”

As audience members of many different stories, we love to complain about movies, tv shows, books, or video games that just didn’t hit the mark, that disappointed our expectations, or had such narrative inconsistency that the story ran amok with plot holes. Perhaps an ending left something unresolved that begged resolution or something that happened or was said contradicted a previous truth. You’ll find most stories are never absolutely perfect, to err is human after all, but there is likely a Zelda game that you think has the least errors when it comes to maintaining a consistent and whole plot.