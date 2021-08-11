Listen To This Epic Version of “Great Fairy Fountain”
“Great Fairy Fountain” is one of the most recognizable songs from the Zelda series. The song first appeared in A Link to The Past as the File Selection song and in the game’s Fairy Fountains. Since its debut, the song has appeared in almost every Zelda game. Outside of games, the theme has appeared on The Game Awards (performed by the band Imagine Dragons), and has consistently featured in the Symphony of The Goddesses concert series.www.zeldadungeon.net
