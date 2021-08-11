Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Listen To This Epic Version of “Great Fairy Fountain”

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Great Fairy Fountain” is one of the most recognizable songs from the Zelda series. The song first appeared in A Link to The Past as the File Selection song and in the game’s Fairy Fountains. Since its debut, the song has appeared in almost every Zelda game. Outside of games, the theme has appeared on The Game Awards (performed by the band Imagine Dragons), and has consistently featured in the Symphony of The Goddesses concert series.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Epic#Fairy#Fountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Willow Drops Live Performance Video for 'Lipstick' With Travis Barker

Willow has released a live video for her song “Lipstick,” off her new pop-punk-inspired album Lately I Feel Everything. The clip features the singer performing onstage with Travis Barker on drums and two guitarists shredding to the impassioned rock song. “I spread my wings/The song they sing/I owe it all to you/I owe it all to you,” Willow belts.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Billie Eilish’s Intimate Live Performance of ‘Male Fantasy’

Billie Eilish has released a live performance video of her recent song “Male Fantasy,” created in association with Vevo. The clip, directed by Kyle Goldberg and shot on 35mm film, also features Finneas on guitar. Eilish has teamed up with Vevo for a series of videos from her new album Happier Than Ever. The series launched with “Your Power” and will continue with two more videos. “All of us at Vevo have been huge fans of Billie for years and love working with her,” JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of content, programming, and marketing, said. “We got to collaborate with her so closely...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Wytchwood Tells A Fairy Tale This Fall

Alientrap has already proven its flexibility in genres through games like Apotheon and Cryptark, both of which offered stylistically novel takes on platforming and shooting, respectively. The studio is now turning its attention to a new crafting and adventure game called Wytchwood, and players can expect to see the results when it releases later this fall.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

HoI4: The Great War - New Version of Ambitious Hearts of Iron IV Mod Goes Live

A new version of The Great War, an extensive mod for Hearts of Iron 4 that focuses on recreating World War I, has been released. Despite more than five years having passed since its release, the strategy game, Hearts of Iron IV is still very popular among modders. One of the most interesting mods for the game The Great War just got a new version.
MusicNME

Listen to a new extended version of The Weeknd’s ‘Take My Breath’

The Weeknd has shared an extended version of his latest single ‘Take My Breath’ – you can hear the new song below. Released last Friday (August 6), ‘Take My Breath’ is the first preview of the Toronto artist’s forthcoming follow-up to his 2020 album ‘After Hours’. The Weeknd has now...
MusicKerrang

Listen: Trent Reznor guests on Danny Elfman’s reimagined version of True

As Nine Inch Nails hopefully continue to chip away at new material, Trent Reznor has taken some time out to join forces with Danny Elfman. The NIN frontman guests on a reimagined version of Danny’s song True, which was originally released on 2021’s double-album Big Mess. Of this new rendition,...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Three-Dimensional The Legend of Zelda Fan Project Takes New Strides

A few months ago, we reported on a fan project that showcased what a three-dimensional version of the 1986 NES title The Legend of Zelda would look like. The demonstration video by content creator CodyCantEatThis shifted The Legend of Zelda‘s top-down camera shifted downwards to capture at a more immersive version of the 8-bit title that introduced the world to the Zelda franchise. The video was an amazing look at the room where Link gets his first sword and the overworld, and it presented the fluidity of the free-moving camera and open-world adventure that doesn’t come to a halt between screens.
TV Showszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game Features A Story With The Least Plot Holes?

As audience members of many different stories, we love to complain about movies, tv shows, books, or video games that just didn’t hit the mark, that disappointed our expectations, or had such narrative inconsistency that the story ran amok with plot holes. Perhaps an ending left something unresolved that begged resolution or something that happened or was said contradicted a previous truth. You’ll find most stories are never absolutely perfect, to err is human after all, but there is likely a Zelda game that you think has the least errors when it comes to maintaining a consistent and whole plot.
Entertainmentzeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: The Era Without A Hero – Part Forty

Moments later, the small Sheikah cottage was empty again. Zelda and Laruto slipped out the front door, cloaks over them to conceal their faces and they followed the flow of people leading towards a small square. In the shadow of the gate house, on the paved path to the sealed...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Inspired By Zelda: Dive Into The Vibrant Sea of Oceanhorn 2

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of The Lost Realm, by Cornfox & Bros., carries a torch for Wind Waker-era Zelda just as its predecessor did. Two years ago, we covered Oceanhorn. This 2013 action-adventure game was a detailed clone of the Zelda formula for mobile devices. Oceanhorn merged both the point-and-click sailing and island hopping of Phantom Hourglass with the more traditional control scheme of Link’s Awakening. Mechanically, the game was good for a smartphone app. Its controls were smooth and the dungeon-item progression worked as seamlessly as it does in any top-down Zelda game. While Oceanhorn‘s story was disappointingly light, it at least provided a necessary backdrop for the unnamed Hero’s adventure on the high seas.
TV Showsmetalinjection

The Best Metal Soundtracks in Video Game History

Soundtracks can easily be overlooked in the development of video games, but they have always been extremely important in other types of media such as movies and TV shows. With the evolution of games, and its departure from a strictly visual activity towards story-telling, world-building, immersive campaigns developing a soundtrack that complements the game became paramount.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Majora’s Mask Gets Reorchestrated in This New Five-Part Fan Album!

The Zelda series has had a few bizarre and fantastical settings throughout the past thirty-five years. To me, none of them eclipse Termina for its surreal design and wacky encounters. The Wonderland-like realm is on the verge of destruction from an apocalyptic Moon. The larger threat of extinction is further highlighted by a myriad of small personal tragedies that afflict each individual that the Hero of Time meets. The stylistic differences between Termina and Ocarina of Time’s Hyrule are further enhanced by Majora’s Mask’s music. Stand-out tracks such as “Astral Observatory,” “Deku Palace,” “Ikana Valley,” and “Final Hours” do an excellent job of conveying the developer’s intended atmosphere for each scene.
Shoppingrekkerd.org

Guitar Loops Bundle by Jungle Loops on sale for $19.90 USD

ProducerSpot is offering a 87% discount on 10 full guitar sample packs from Jungle Loops. The Guitar Loops Bundle features a collection of 376 guitar loops inspired by Juice WRLD, Gunna, Post Malone, Mac Miller, and more. You’ll find a lot of sad, melancholy, emotional, and romantic guitar loops in...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Check Out These Fan-Made Renders of The Wind Waker in Unreal Engine!

The Wind Waker consistently sits in my top three Zelda games due to its charm, art style, and open-ended questing on the Great Sea. Fan of the game and visual artist Victor Maccari has created a set of Wind Waker fan animations using the Unreal Engine. These beautiful renderings capture the game’s explorative feel, while preserving the childish innocence that is Toon Link. Personally, I think Maccari did a better job here than when Nintendo brought Link’s Awakening to the Switch. To me that game looked too toy-like in 3D. These fan animations, on the other hand, manage to modernize The Wind Waker‘s visuals without losing the charm and whimsy that the game is famous for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy