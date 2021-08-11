Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost Cities: Roll And Write Board Game Review

By Giaco Furino
techraptor.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the golden age of exploration and you've just touched down in a strange, forgotten land. You've heard tale of six lost cities scattered throughout the wilds, and you've made up your mind: you're going to go out and explore them. Whether for fame, fortune, or just the thrill of the unknown, your course is set. But other intrepid explorers like yourself have also started their expeditions, and in many ways their fate is tied up with your own. Which of these lost cities will you set out to explore? Which will you stake your reputation (and finances) on, and which will you leave behind for other adventurers? These are the questions you're tasked with answering as you roll the dice in Lost Cities: Roll & Write.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reiner Knizia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Game#Design#Gaming#Two Player Game#Yahtzee#Dominion#Thames Kosmos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review

When Sami and his friend Vera were chilling on the beach, Vera got abducted by the evil lord Albert VII, thus Sami embarks on the rescue mission to save the damsel in distress in this precision 3D platformer. Our protagonist Sami is a biped lizard with the ability to roll...
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

The 10 Best Horror Board Games

Who doesn’t love a good scare? Even in the world of board games, there are plenty of amazing titles out there that explore the creepy crawlies that hide in the dead of night — or worse. For players with a penchant for horror who want good games to hit the...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Button City – PS5

Without a doubt, Button City is the cutest game I have played in a long time, and it was incredibly hard not to smile throughout. It’s bursting with adorable animal characters, heavy 90s nostalgia, and most importantly of all, heartfelt friendships. Game Information. Release Date: August 10th, 2021. Developer: Wings...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Review – Button City

When I first saw Button City at this year’s Wholesome Direct, I knew it was a game I wanted to play. I’m a big fan of colorful, low-poly art styles, and the premise of a group of plucky kids coming together to save their neighborhood arcade seemed like it would make for a good time all around. What I wasn’t expecting was an experience that would have me laughing out loud regularly and nearly crying by the end, and a title that has instantly cemented itself as one of my favorite indie titles on the Switch.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

City of Gangsters Review

I have always been a huge fan of resource management and strategy games. There is something about the Civilization and Crusader Kings series in particular that has always fascinated me and I love the challenge that they present. With several hundred hours logged in Civilization VI though, I have begun to need a new complicated strategy title to sink my teeth into. Developer Somasim's City of Gangsters more than fills that role for me as its fascinating setting and engaging mechanics make for a terrific experience. City of Gangsters may not be as well polished as its more famous counterparts, but it makes up for that with some unique and fun ideas.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Carrier Command 2 review: all lost at sequel

I am terrible at Carrier Command 2. Most of us will be, at first. There's a little comfort in that. Its very concept depends on there being a lot to manage, and much of its challenge comes from having to deal with that. A fair bit of the satisfaction springs from mastering all its parts, both discretely and in combination. But after playing it for several days, I'm still nowhere near an expert. I doubt I ever will be.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Button City’ Review: An Adorable, Fun But Serious Game About Games

Video games are beautiful things. They make us laugh and cry, they give us a way to socialise, and they can tell stories in a way no other medium can. It's funny, but for how many games there are out there, it's a rare occurrence when we find one that takes the time to look at how important this art form is. Button City is one such game, and the way it incorporates minigames into its narrative experience is a masterstroke.
Video GamesComicBook

Avatar Legends Breaks Kickstarter Record for Biggest TTRPG Campaign

Avatar Legends has become the biggest tabletop roleplaying game to ever launch on Kickstarter. After just three days, the Kickstarter for Avatar Legends has broken the Kickstarter record for biggest tabletop roleplaying game ever. The upcoming tabletop game, which will allow players to build tabletop roleplaying games set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra, beat the record previously established by Matt Colville's Strongholds & Followers, which raised $2.1 million over 30 days. By comparison, the Kickstarter for Magpie Games is currently sitting (as of press time) at $4 million with 24 days remaining on its 30 day campaign.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Foreclosed Review

The year is 21XX. Roving gangs of cyberpunk video games roam the wasteland, traveling from city to city and trying to entice gamers to try them out. They're dime a dozen, but some of them manage to hit their mark through some unique gimmick or trait. The rest, though, are forced to fend for themselves in an uncaring society, offering nothing new and never trying to break free of their intended fate. Unfortunately, it's to this latter gang that Foreclosed, a cyberpunk third-person shooter, belongs. Its marketing promises Deus Ex meets Max Payne, but it never hits the level of quality either franchise has enjoyed in the past.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Dev Laments Poor 'G String' Half-Life 2 Mod Sales

The G String Half-Life 2 mod has been out for almost a year. Unfortunately, its developer Eyaura has revealed that the sales of this intriguing PC cyberpunk game did not live up to expectations. G String puts you in the shoes of Myo Hyori, a young Korean girl living in...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Sweetlandia Review

Ultra Pro and Stone Blade Entertainment have outdone themselves with simple yet exciting city planning game, Sweetlandia.The rules are ridiculously easy to learn, and games can be completed in less than an hour. This makes Sweetlandia the perfect game to break out at parties or family gatherings. There are a few rough spots that could use some smoothing, but overall the rules are concise and the design is flawless.
HobbiesTrendHunter.com

Rollable Octagonal Board Games

The Umbra Rolz Chess/Checkers Set is a stylish take on the timeless board game that merges travel-friendly design with demure aesthetics to make it well-suited for life on the road as well as in the home. The board game set starts off with a wooden base that is covered with...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Scottish-Themed Colony Sim 'Clanfolk' Arrives 2021

Space Pirates and Zombies developer MinMax Games has revealed its new project: Clanfolk, a Scottish-themed colony sim that's coming to PC via Steam later this year. Clanfolk puts players in charge of a Scottish clan in the highlands of medieval Scotland. Featuring at least 200% more plaid than your average colony sim, this game already looks like it might be a pretty entertaining experience. Check out its announcement trailer!
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Axiom Verge 2 Review – Lost In Another World

Thomas Happ’s 2015 Axiom Verge is a triumph of both singular vision and nostalgia. The scope of that project was astounding, as it was accomplished almost entirely by a single person. That release also earned its reputation as the most Metroid-like game ever released that didn’t actually bear the name. Years later, the sequel is more confident in its strides away from that core inspiration, but it remains no less impressive in size and breadth. Players can anticipate a lengthy and thoughtfully crafted adventure through gear-gated paths and an elaborate science fiction narrative. But, Axiom Verge 2 is also a game that skirts the line between demanding patience and inducing frustration. The pacing lacks some of the big moments that might lend structure and excitement, and the many interconnected corridors begin to blend into a long and confusing blur.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Life is Strange: True Colors Delay For Switch Edition

After announcing a Life is Strange Remastered Collection delay yesterday, and reassuring everyone that Life is Strange: True Colors would still release on September 10th, Square Enix took to Twitter to make another announcement. This time, the next game in the series wasn't spared from the many delays striking games in 2021, as they announced a Life is Strange: True Colors delay for Nintendo Switch.
HobbiesTrendHunter.com

Crystalline Classic Board Games

The Monopoly Glass Edition Game is an ornate version of the timeless board game that will provide avid players with a way to partake in a round with friends or family, while also enhancing the aesthetic of their living space. The board game is characterized by its all-glass game board...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Frostpunk 2 Announced For Steam, GOG, And Epic Store

Frostpunk 2 has been officially revealed by developer 11 bit studios. Like the original, it'll task you with constructing and maintaining a settlement in a frozen post-apocalyptic landscape. It's coming to PC via Steam, Epic, and GOG. What can we expect from Frostpunk 2?. Frostpunk 2 will take place thirty...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Half-Life 2 Breaking The Bar Event Breaks Half-Life 2 User Record

It's official, Lambda Generation's Half-Life 2 Breaking the Bar event has officially led to the community shattering the Half-Life 2 peak player count record. At the time of this update, the new record was set over 16k, almost triple the previous recorded high, showing that in 2021 Valve's seminal shooter is still popular among players.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Biggest Skyblivion Update Shows Off The World

Skyblivion, an ambitious mod looking to recreate Oblivion in the Skyrim engine, has just released a twenty-minute-long devlog video showing their "biggest update yet." The video goes over the hard work the environmental artists have done in recreating the landscape of Cyrodiil and its cities. Released just yesterday, the third...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New Shooters 'Sprawl' and 'Neon Beasts' Revealed by Rogue Games

Two new first-person shooters have been announced by Rogue Games at Realms Deep 2021 — get ready for Sprawl and Neon Beasts, a pair of stylish shooters that are arriving on PC and console next year. Rogue Games is a publishing company that tends to focus on putting out games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy