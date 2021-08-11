Dogs, cats join forces for festival

Man’s four-legged best friends are joining forces for the return of a Pauls Valley festival that brings out the best in humans and beyond.

It’s the Phil Henderson Memorial Bark in the Park Festival planned for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28 in the local Wacker Park.

One big addition is the festival is including their “feline friends” to have some fun and benefit dogs and cats in need of a new home.

Plans for last year’s festival were among the many events canceled because of the virus pandemic, but that’s not the case for the 2021 version.

“We wanted to do it last year but had to cancel because of COVID,” said local veterinarian Dr. Carolyn Williams.

“With things opening back up we decided to hold the festival this year. It’ll be a little different because with COVID we did our big fundraiser last year and raised a lot of money.

“So, this festival won’t be so much about raising money but offering a big thank you back to the community. It’ll be a fun event just to say thank you to everyone that’s supported us.

“This will be a big celebration for the community.”

Adding to the festivities is the dog and cat festival is being held at the same time as the Garvin County Free Fair, which is Aug. 24-28 at the county fairgrounds.

The fundraiser done during the height of the pandemic wound up raising more than $30,000, which along with any proceeds coming from the upcoming festival will go to support the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better known just as P.A.W.S.

Much of the funding goes to transport dogs and cats from Pauls Valley to be adopted into new homes in a number of other states stretching from Maine to Minnesota to California.

Just like the last one in 2019 the event will open up with a high-flying Dock Dogs aquatic competition over two days.

Then on Aug. 28 it will be a festival that starts with a dog jog at 7 a.m., a puppy prance at 7:30 a.m., wiener dog races and a disc dog competition at 11 a.m., a rescue demonstration at 1:30 p.m., a dog Olympics obstacle course at 2 p.m. followed by other activities through much of the afternoon.

“We’ve also added the Feline Friends as part of the festival,” Williams said.

“There are people who like cats and we adopt out cats at the festival. We wanted to include them this year.

“Also, our festival is at the same time as the Garvin County Fair, so we’ll join with them and help promote them and the wiener dog races.”