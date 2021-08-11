Cancel
Jackson County, MO

Man pleads not guilty to felony DWI charges in fatal crash

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
A Lee's Summit man was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to felony DWI charges in a fatal crash.

Joseph A. Cook, 34, faces charges of DWI - death of another not a passenger and, if found guilty, could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to a public information officer with the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri. Judge Corey L. Atkins will hear the case.

The crash occurred back in March when Cook's car and another car collided head-on in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 Highway. Cook was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, and the driver of the other car, Kevin Daniels, was declared dead at the scene.

This story was updated to clarify that Judge Corey L. Atkins will hear the case.

