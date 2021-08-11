Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

My sister shares her struggles on social media but not with me. How can I help her? | Leading questions

By Eleanor Gordon-Smith
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12S9sC_0bOdkraU00
Painting: After the Ball by Alfred Stevens Photograph: Alamy

My younger sister frequently uses social media to share her struggles with depression, her loneliness, her intensive drinking and her general self-hatred. More than 20 years ago she was a drug addict. She got herself clean – an achievement requiring incredible resilience and courage – but she continues to measure her worth by how she supported her addiction (which also obviously required courage and resilience) . She cannot seem to forgive herself and it is painful to watch. It’s like she is denying herself the right to be a whole person. And she is an amazing person .

When I read on her social media that she is miserable and doesn’t want to go on, I contact her – but she denies anything is wrong and, if I press, she becomes defensive. I am deeply worried about her but I cannot think of anything I can do that will actually help. What would you do in my situation?

Eleanor says: Hope is the primary casualty of prolonged suffering. It sounds as though your sister has been in pain for decades – one of the cruellest effects of ambient pain like this is it trains us to stop hoping it will end. It makes us wish for ever less. Instead of hoping for joy, or the internal glow of contentment, we learn to hope for a life that is – technically – bearable.

Related: I lost two close family members. This death has made me want to change my life – am I being rash? | Leading questions

Torture can mutate over time into a sort of muffled drumbeat of discontent. People with that drumbeat in their brain can dismiss it on the grounds that isn’t interrupting today and it won’t interrupt tomorrow – it is, technically, bearable.

As long as that’s a person’s relationship to their own version of that drumbeat, it’s difficult to persuade them to get help. You can frogmarch your sister to therapy or to group meetings but the problem is how that sets her up to deal with setbacks – and, very unfortunately, there will be setbacks. She could find a bad therapist, not connect with the group meeting near her, find her friends unsupportive – unless she is the source of her own willingness to get help, each one of those failures can get brought back to you, receipt style, as proof that effort is futile. “See?”

So you have to find a way to defibrillate some hope in her. Doing that will not be easy. It is astonishing how much we can ignore or push aside until things get to a crisis.

I think hope needs two thoughts to stay alive: that a better life is possible, and that it’s desirable. I don’t know which of those is the hardest for your sister, but it might be helpful just to try to find out. Before pushing her to do this or that, try with genuine curiosity to know more – ask what’s unappealing about talking to you more, or what she feels about the possibility that she will continue to feel bad. This will be uncomfortable. There is no way to have these conversations that doesn’t feel awkward. But you can do it in a way that feels like pushing at the problem, not pushing at her – be vocal with the esteem you so obviously have; stress that you’re revolting against her pain, not her choices; apologise for anything that might have made her feel hounded or judged in the past.

You asked what I would do. I’d enlist as much professional help as I possibly could – for both of you. Loving someone who lives with addiction or depression can feel high-stakes and hard, and it’s important – for both your sakes’ – that you don’t feel it’s your job to “fix” her. But tens of thousands of people have walked where you both are walking now. The most important thing either of you can do, for each other and yourselves, is to guard against hoping for less.

Ask us a question

Do you have a conflict, crossroads or dilemma you need help with? Eleanor Gordon-Smith will help you think through life’s questions and puzzles, big and small. Questions can be anonymous.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here

• This question has been edited for length

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
KidsThe Guardian

How the pandemic exposed the crisis in children’s social care

A Guardian investigation into the state of children’s services in the last 18 months has revealed a sharp rise in social services referrals during lockdown, plus spiralling costs for mental health support and a bulging backlog in the family courts, with some councils buckling under the weight of the extra work brought by coronavirus.
WorldThe Guardian

On the day Kabul fell I refused to leave – I am not ready to give up on Afghanistan yet

It is mind-boggling how fast some world-defining moments happen to us. From entering a meeting to exiting it, my world had changed. There were people running in panic and the traffic was jammed. You could see armoured vehicles with their security protocols cutting through traffic. The city had fallen before the Taliban had entered it. There was no police, no armed forces and all government employees were asked to leave their offices.
Thrive Global

The Miracle of My Divorce Happened When I Stopped Doing These Three Things

The scariest decision I’ve ever made was to end my 15-year marriage. Correction–this was a decision my husband and I made together. To release each other to build two individual lives that can be the happiest they can be. The second scariest decision of my life was deciding to buy...
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple can’t cope with feelings of guilt

Dear Amy: My life with my (not yet divorced) live-in boyfriend of four years has deteriorated. We are both in our 60s. He is experiencing ongoing stress and guilt from having an affair with me while he was with his wife. Work stress, physical problems, and the ongoing pandemic have all contributed to his heavy drinking.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Do I leave my husband for my ex?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. Several years after college, I lived with a boyfriend for three years whom I thought I would marry. We loved each other very much but had some trust issues, and our relationship ultimately ended badly. Fast forward to today (21 years later). I have been married for 14 years; he has been married for several more. We got back in touch probably three years ago and had been e-mailing/texting almost daily (after some on and off contact since about 2008) until we finally met up again in June. Our e-mails and texts were mostly flirty/sexual in nature and we met up to fool around.
Family RelationshipsWBUR

How COVID Helped Me Show My Parents I Loved Them

“Can I help, Mom?” I’d always ask, hoping she’d say no, yet feeling a little insulted when she did. During the pandemic, I offered more. “We can’t take the risk, Aimee,” my mother said, while my father listened in on the extension in the bedroom. “If one of us gets sick, it will kill us both.”
Relationship AdvicePosted by
B93

Why Is The Girl I’m Dating Asking Me Not To Post It On Social Media?

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Dating this new girl and we've been out 3 or 4 times. Things are going pretty good. But, she asked me to do something that I don't understand. She told me NOT to post anything on socials until we've been dating at least 2 months, if we get there. I've dated plenty and no one has ever asked this of me. What's happening here?
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Client’s crush on therapist creates dilemma

Dear Amy: I’m a heterosexual woman. Over the course of my life, there have been a couple of instances where women were attracted to me, but when they realized what was happening, I think they got scared and backed off. I didn’t stop them. I’ve been seeing a therapist for...
YogaApartment Therapy

Growing Up in Foster Care Meant I Was Never Alone… Until I Moved to Germany

I was around people nearly all the time when I was growing up. As someone who was in foster care in high school, I lived in five different homes and shelters by the time I was 18 — and with each move came a new cast of characters in the story of my life. I was constantly meeting new people who I then had to live with. All of those intros and ice breakers often contributed to exhausting situations in which I always felt like I had to be “on” — and ready to talk, listen, and socialize at all times.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Parents Share Brilliant Psychological Tricks That Really Worked

Being a parent is a tough job, but some learned to have children obey by using psychological tactics that worked like a charm. Parenting is not for the faint of heart. It is an adventure of a lifetime filled with challenges and hurdles without instructions on how to do things right, but it brings a sense of genuine happiness and fulfillment at the end of the day.
Relationship AdviceParents Magazine

PSA: Stop Telling Parents to Enjoy Every Moment

I'm not afraid to admit that I am not, in fact, enjoying every moment of parenthood. This toxic positivity needs to stop because it is harmful (and annoying!). We've all been there: in a long line at Target, overwhelmed and swimming in small children who are sword fighting with the lane dividers and loudly expressing their displeasure about candy you won't buy them, when someone dispenses some ill-timed and unsolicited parenting advice, "Enjoy every moment!" Pardon me for not basking in this super-duper fun and ultra-enjoyable spectacle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy