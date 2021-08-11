Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Catholic schools change course: Masks required, but you can opt out

By Divya Kumar
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbazf_0bOdkg7j00
Catholic schools in the Tampa Bay area will temporarily require masks, but with the ability for students to opt out of the requirement. [ Tribune News Service ]

In a letter to parents Tuesday evening, the Diocese of St. Petersburg announced that its schools would be moving to a temporary mask mandate for students, with the ability for them to opt out of the requirement.

The move came a day after Catholic schools across Tampa Bay reopened for the 2021-22 school year.

The letter stated that the decision was made in conjunction with diocesan officials after they received further clarification on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ July 30 executive order banning mask mandates on the basis of parental rights.

The Catholic schools’ mask requirement will remain in place until the positivity rate drops below 10 percent in the diocese’ five-county region or case rate falls under 100 per 100,000 population, the letter said. In Pinellas County, where the diocese is headquartered, the positivity rate is 16.2 percent, county officials announced this week.

The Catholic system consists of 46 schools and early childhood centers in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties. Together they serve about 13,000 students.

The new policy is in line with what the Hillsborough County public school system decided this week as the academic year started — to require masks with an opt-out provision.

“The main goal is to keep students/staff healthy and school open all year long,” Christopher Pastura, school superintendent for diocese, wrote in the letter.

Over the weekend, more than 100 parents, teachers and alumni of Catholic schools across Tampa Bay signed an online letter, petitioning the diocese to require masks.

“The potential for a mask mandate policy to save even just one life is well worth the associated risk/cost of adopting such a policy in the State of Florida,” the letter stated, pointing to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pastura said he thinks the policy is not popular with all parents but accommodates their wishes too.

“We have to act in the manner that’s best going to serve our children and families,” he said. “In difficult times, we have to make difficult decisions.”

In his letter, Pastura encouraged parents to continue to err on the side of caution and keep their students at home if they feel unwell.

“Every family is encouraged to speak to their primary care physician about the benefits and risks of vaccinations and other preventative measures to keep your family and others safe,” he wrote. “As Catholics, we are called to help and support one another through our actions and prayers.”

Comments / 1

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Health
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Hernando, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#Catholics#Citrus#Bay Catholic#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida board rebukes schools’ mask rules. Districts don’t back down.

School districts’ fight against the state government over mask mandates intensified on Tuesday. As the State Board of Education prepared to penalize two districts over their refusal to include a parent opt out in their mask requirements, one southwest Florida school board signaled its plans to hold a special session to follow suit. Even with the State Board’s findings, both of the affected boards decided to hold the line regardless of the consequences. The battle continues today, with the Hillsborough and Miami-Dade districts prepared to weigh in. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

More Florida school districts look to stricter mask rules

Coronavirus cases and quarantines continue to rapidly rise in Florida schools, prompting school and district leaders to reconsider their rules on mask usage and other health protocols. Some of the state’s biggest systems chimed in Monday. State officials are pushing back against the most restrictive actions, with the State Board of Education set to hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. today to deal with two of them. Lawyers for the state also filed arguments in court saying challenges to the governor’s authority are misplaced. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Publix offers third COVID vaccine shot for the immunocompromised

Tampa Bay’s Publix supermarkets are now offering a free third dose of the Moderna coronavirus shot to vaccinated patients who are eligible to receive it. The additional vaccination shot is for now only available to the immunocompromised who are eligible under federal guidelines and have received the two-dose vaccines. They can make an appointment or walk into the Publix pharmacy near them pending availability, the company announced Tuesday.
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Use infrastructure money to fix Tampa Bay’s faulty sewage pips | Letters

The Tampa Bay Times reporters that more that 600,000 gallons of reuse water gushed into Lake Maggiore recently. At least that’s less than the 640,000 gallons of reuse water that poured into Lake Maggiore in April of 2019, as per the state pollution report. This summer our local water bodies also suffered over 57,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Tampa Bay via storm water drains, and 3,500 gallons of sewage into Smack’s Bayou. Perhaps infrastructure funding should go straight to wastewater management departments to proactively repair aging pipes and equipment, you think?
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Red Tide is here, and it’ll be here again. What have lawmakers done to help?

After being walloped in 2018 by a persistent Red Tide bloom that devastated Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa Bay legislators drafted a plan. The state Legislature put up $3 million a year into a joint program between Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for six years to study Red Tide: how to prevent it, how to control it and how to mitigate it when, inevitably, it comes again.
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Climate change will make heat even deadlier for outdoor workers, study says

Climate change is expected to quadruple outdoor workers’ exposure to dangerous heat across the county from now through 2065, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. That could jeopardize the health of millions of workers and put more than $55 billion of their earnings at risk annually if global warming emissions continue without additional protections, scientists say in the new report released Tuesday.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

E-commerce company challenges Florida pot restriction

TALLAHASSEE — E-commerce company Leafly has carved out a niche as one of the nation’s leading shopping sites for all things cannabis. Leafly and similar websites allow visitors to peruse the stock available at medical marijuana dispensaries, place orders online and pick up and pay for the goods at local storefronts.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Activists demand changes to Pasco school data program

Before the Pasco County School Board meeting Tuesday, about a dozen activists waved signs along Land O’Lakes Boulevard. “Keep kids safe #PascoFiasco,” one sign said. “Law enforcement does not have a legal right to your child’s school records,” said another. “Stop the share now!”. A car drove past, honking while...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The Salvador Dali Museum’s Wish Tree turns 10

ST. PETERSBURG — In 10 years, the Wish Tree has heard 20,000 dreams. Its scraggly branches, spread over the Salvador Dali Museum’s Avant-garden, have absorbed hopes “to find true love.” “To cure cancer.” “To stay sober.” Some visitors asked the Florida ficus for wealth, fame or acceptance. For a mother’s...

Comments / 1

Community Policy