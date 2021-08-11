Cancel
Clarkston, GA

Decide DeKalb announces Applications Open for Kensington Tax Allocation District

By Alexis Grace
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 7 days ago
The Decide DeKalb Development Authority last week announced applications opened for the Kensington Tax Allocation District (TAD) that covers the Memorial Drive corridor with the City of Avondale to the southwest and the City of Clarkston to the north.

The tax increment financing was introduced in 1985 as a redevelopment tool in Georgia to help revitalize underutilized or blighted areas.

The Kensington TAD is to make the area appealing for improvement and redevelopment while supporting the development of green space, new in-fill and anchor projects and the implementation of public infrastructure and amenities.

Decide DeKalb says that the corridor of the county where the TAD will be has suffered from uneven economic growth over the last few years and developers and investors have the option to apply for corridor streetscape and/or safety, security, and quality-of-life improvements. Funding is $135,000 for each of the two options.

The TAD features a mix of low-density commercial and multi-family residential uses and has limited retail competition to the south.

President of Decide DeKalb Dorian DeBarr says developers and investors will clearly see the opportunity in the area.

“Decide DeKalb looks forward to facilitating those conversations and assisting those who wish to apply,” DeBarr said.

In order to apply, the requirements outlined on page four of the 24-page program guidelines says:

All TAD funding requests are distributed on a reimbursement basis and must include the appropriate documentation evidencing eligible capital costs have been incurred. The Georgia Redevelopment Powers Law (O.C.G.A. TITLE 36 Chapter 44) states that eligible uses of funds include, among others: Capital costs, Professional service costs, and Real property assembly costs.

Decide DeKalb strongly encourages applicants to use good faith efforts to promote opportunities for small, local, and diverse businesses, including minority business enterprises (MBEs), female business enterprises (FBEs), and small business enterprises (SBEs) to compete for business as subcontractors, sub-consultants, and/or suppliers. Eligible companies must be located within one of the following 20 counties to be considered: Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton.

