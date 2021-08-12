Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Report: Baylor did not violate NCAA rules on reporting allegations of sexual violence

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLH1t_0bOdjA2O00

Editor's Note: The video above is from May 18, 2021.

A report from a NCAA Division 1 Committee found Baylor did not violate NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence on campus.

The report released Wednesday did find a number of other violations that occurred between 2011 and 2016.

Some of those violations include the following.

  • Impermissible benefits were provided to a football student-athlete who was not reported for failing to meet an academic performance plan following an academic violation.
  • The university operated a predominantly female student-host program that did not align with NCAA recruiting rules.
  • A former assistant director of football operations did not meet his obligation to cooperate and violated ethical conduct rules when he did not participate in the investigation.

Penalties in the case include four years of probation, recruiting restrictions, a vacation of records and a five-year show-cause order limiting all athletically related duties for the former assistant director of football operations, the committee ruled.

"Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus but argued those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules. Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees," the panel said in its decision. "To arrive at a different outcome would require the [committee] to ignore the rules the Association's membership has adopted — rules under which the [committee] is required to adjudicate. Such an outcome would be antithetical to the integrity of the infractions process."

The panel also found former Head Football Coach Art Briles "failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance or that Baylor lacked intuitional control."

The one NCAA violation involving a student-athlete's conduct was due to a plagiarism concern, the committee found.

The student submitted an appeal to the president who overturned the student-athlete's suspension but required that the student take part in an academic performance plan requiring 100% academic honesty.

A couple months later, the committee found, an academic advisor notified football and academic staff members that the student-athlete cheated on an in-class quiz but the incident was not reported to the president.

"As a result, the panel found that Baylor committed a Level II violation when the student-athlete was provided with an impermissible benefit, the committee said. "Due to the nonreporting of this incident, the student-athlete was able to remain enrolled and went on to compete in seven contests while ineligible."

The commission also addressed Baylor's use of a predominantly female student-host group known as the Baylor Bruins for football recruiting events.

The Bruins were not part of the admissions office and hosted some events unrelated to football recruiting.

"However, they also worked many recruiting events, including camps, official visit weekends, junior days and the gameday recruiting room," the report said.

The group was initially all female and while they did allow men to join, it was overwhelmingly female. The dress code "remained geared toward female participants." The manual included a line about how all members "had boyfriends" and applicants had to submit an 8x10 headshot.

"The gender-based nature of this group is especially concerning in light of the campus-wide cultural issues and Title IX deficiencies at Baylor during this time, as well as the extremely troubling assertions reported by the former Title IX coordinator, including that the Bruins were 'kind of at the disposal of football players in a very inappropriate way,'" the panel said in its decision.

The committee found the Bruins were "impermissible recruiters" because they were not part of the recruitment of all prospective students. The committee ruled this was a Level II violation.

The complete list of penalties is below:

  • Four years of probation.
  • A $5,000 fine.
  • A reduction to 30 football official visits during the 2021-22 academic year.
  • A three-week ban on unofficial visits in football during the 2021-22 academic year.
  • A two-week ban on football recruiting communication during the 2021-22 academic year.
  • A reduction of football evaluation days by three during fall 2021 and by 10 during spring 2022.
  • A five-year show-cause order for the former assistant director of football operations. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.
  • A vacation of all records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public release of the decision.

Baylor scheduled a news conference about the findings for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

President Linda Livingstone, Ph.D. released a statement shortly after the findings of the report were released, which included:

"...The University agrees with the enforcement staff and the Committee on Infractions that violations did occur, and we take full responsibility. Our internal and external legal teams will review the full report and the University will decide on its next steps, if any....

Baylor is a proud member of the NCAA and of the Big 12 Conference and is committed to sportsmanship, integrity and following the rules. A key aspect of our current University strategic plan is to provide a transformational education for our students: 'At Baylor, learning is more than just what happens in the classroom.' That same principle applies to our growth as a University, as we must learn from our mistakes. While the NCAA process found violations that occurred between 2011 and 2016, we can confidently say Baylor is a much different University today than it was three, five and certainly 10 years ago. We appreciate the NCAA committee’s recognition of the University’s swift and wide-ranging response several years ago, which demonstrated Baylor’s dedication to functioning with integrity, fostering a culture of compliance, and ensuring a commitment to institutional control. We made key personnel transitions in a variety of roles across campus, not solely in Athletics. We implemented a new culture in Athletics and campuswide. We identified and implemented best practices in Title IX policies and procedures. And we demand an ongoing adherence to ethics and accountability from each and every employee.

While today is an important reminder for our University, we are confident in a bright future for Baylor based on integrity and excellence."

To read the full statement, click here .

Comments / 0

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Briles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Violence#Title Ix#Football#Plagiarism#Baylor#Ncaa Division 1 Committee#Association#The Baylor Bruins#Gameday#Title Ix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsArkansas Online

Baylor resolution vexing for NCAA

The NCAA infractions committee's decision against punishing Baylor for its mishandling of sexual assault allegations in a sprawling scandal involving football players was jarring -- even to the committee. Joel Maturi, the chief hearing officer and a member of the committee for eight years, said the case was troubling for...
College Sports247Sports

NCAA releases ruling on Baylor investigation

The NCAA has announced that a Division I Committee on Infractions hearing panel could not conclude that Baylor violated NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of sexual and interpersonal violence, and failed to address those accusations. The announcement came in a release on Wednesday morning with a list of punishments coming down on Baylor’s football program after the ruling.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma State football unranked in Preseason AP Top 25

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is unranked in the preseason Associated Press Poll, which was released Monday morning. The Cowboys were the first team left out of the top 25, just 18 points behind Arizona State — the last team in. The Pokes ranked No. 22 in the preseason Coaches Poll released last week.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Art Briles' attorney breaks silence on his coaching future following NCAA ruling on Baylor

Art Briles was the coach at the same time as a sexual assault scandal at Baylor, which the NCAA handed down a ruling about on Wednesday. The NCAA found that there was evidence of impermissible benefits and recruiting violations, but proved no evidence of sexual violence-related violations. Perhaps most notable in the report was that Briles, the former coach, did not receive penalties.
College SportsBeloit Daily News

NCAA hands Baylor fine, probation

The NCAA said Wednesday that its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions because the egregious, “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate its rules. The NCAA ruling came more than five years...
College SportsBleacher Report

Baylor's Penalties for Rule Violations Under Art Briles Announced by NCAA

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Wednesday a hearing panel "could not conclude that Baylor violated NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on its campus." However, Baylor's football program was found in violation in other NCAA rules from...
College Sportsfox44news.com

Briles Unpenalized but Not Unscathed in Baylor NCAA Report

(AP) — Former Baylor football coach Art Briles has avoided NCAA penalties. But the former coach was far from unscathed in an NCAA infractions report. The committee says he failed to report information or personally look further into allegations of potentially criminal conduct by his players. Briles was fired in May 2016.
NFLNew Pittsburgh Courier

Former college football player focuses on life coaching for student athletes

When Marcus Washington’s football career ended at Mississippi State University in 2009 his new life was just getting started. Washington became a father when he was a college freshman, so he learned how to prioritize things as a young parent/student-athlete. However, he struggled to figure out what to do with...
College Sportsmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M football team ranked sixth in AP's preseason poll

The Texas A&M football team will enter the season ranked sixth by the Associated Press, its highest ranking since 1995 when the Aggies were third. Defending national champ Alabama is first in the preseason poll followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, A&M, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and North Carolina. The Aggies, who were fourth in the final poll of last season, earned 1,223 points in the voting by 63 writers and broadcasters. A&M was 141 points behind fellow Southeastern Conference foe Georgia and 63 points ahead of Iowa State. The SEC has five teams ranked with 13th-ranked Florida and 16th-ranked LSU joining ‘Bama, Georgia and A&M.
College Sportsozarkradionews.com

NCAA Football: Bama Again No. 1 In AP Preseason Poll; OU No. 2

Defending national champs, Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. It’s the fourth time in the past six seasons that the Crimson Tide opened up ranked No. 1. Oklahoma opens up in second followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. Top 10. 1. Alabama. 2....
SoccerNCAA.com

5 things to know for the 2021 NCAA women's soccer season

The 2021 DI women's college soccer season officially begins this week, with season-opening games slated to take place on Thursday, Aug. 19. After a quick turnaround from crowning the 2020-2021 champion back in May, here are 5 things that stand out ahead of the upcoming season:. 5 things to know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy