Loncastuximab Tesirine and Ibrutinib Combination Shows Promise in R/R DLBCL and MCL
The combination of loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl and ibrutinib displayed encouraging antitumor activity with a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The combination of loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl (Zynlonta) and ibrutinib (Imbruvica) displayed encouraging antitumor activity with a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory...www.onclive.com
Comments / 0