Loncastuximab Tesirine and Ibrutinib Combination Shows Promise in R/R DLBCL and MCL

Insight into the combination of tafasitamab plus lenalidomide for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. John Burke, MD: If you see a patient, Loretta, who’s maybe a candidate for tafa-len [tafasitamab plus lenalidomide], but also maybe a candidate for CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T-cell therapy, does it ever cross your mind that, “Maybe I should go with the relatively more well tolerated treatment, like [tafasitamab and lenalidomide], versus CAR T?” How do you make that distinction between your patients?