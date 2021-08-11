Cancel
Loncastuximab Tesirine and Ibrutinib Combination Shows Promise in R/R DLBCL and MCL

By OncLive Staff
onclive.com
 7 days ago

The combination of loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl and ibrutinib displayed encouraging antitumor activity with a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The combination of loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl (Zynlonta) and ibrutinib (Imbruvica) displayed encouraging antitumor activity with a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory...

