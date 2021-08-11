Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Emmys May Benefit From Some Fresh Air, as the Show Moves Outside (Column)

By Michael Schneider
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t think anyone, including the Television Academy , expected to be back where we are in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to the stubborn fools across the country who have refused to be vaccinated (and the new super-contagious delta variant ), we’re back to a spike in cases and wondering what an in-person Emmy Awards ceremony will look like this year, and who might or might not attend.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kenan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Fresh Air#The Television Academy#Cbs#Variety Emmy Predictions#The Creative Arts#The Tv Academy#L A Live#The Microsoft Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

2021 Emmys moved outside as coronavirus cases surge in Los Angeles

With positive coronavirus cases nationwide continuing to rise as the Delta variant of the respiratory disease washes over the country, the Television Academy announced changes on Tuesday to the forthcoming Emmy Awards ceremony. Rather than take place inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the 2021 Emmys were scheduled to occur, the event will now happen on the Event Deck at L.A. Live which sits directly behind the Microsoft Theater. The venue change affects not just the main Emmy Awards, which occur on September 19, but the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony the weekend prior. The Event Deck at L.A. Live...
TV & VideosABC13 Houston

On The Red Carpet celebrates Disney's Emmy-nominated shows

The countdown to Emmy Sunday is on and to celebrate, On The Red Carpet is spotlighting some of Disney's nominated shows. The company earned an impressive 166 Emmy Award nominations, with Disney+ garnering 71 of those nods. Hit show "The Mandalorian" tied with "The Crown" for most nods this year,...
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Courtney Lilly interview: ‘black-ish’ showrunner

“I’ve been on the show since season 1, we’re now getting into our eighth year and in those eight years, the entire television landscape has changed so much,” Emmy-nominated showrunner Courtney Lilly says when reflecting on the ABC family comedy “black-ish.”. “To be a network show, a family show that...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

UTA Signs Spelling Bee Winner Zaila Avant-garde (EXCLUSIVE)

The agency will help Avant-garde, who is also a record-breaking basketball player, find new opportunities in endorsements, publishing, speaking engagements and more. CES 2022: NFT Program Track Joining Trade Show for the First Time (EXCLUSIVE) UTA Signs Emmy-Nominated Host and 'How to Citizen' Creator Baratunde Thurston (EXCLUSIVE) In July 2021,...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez has addressed his breakup with Jennifer Lopez for the first time. The former MLB player, who confirmed in April that he and the singer ended their engagement, says he’s “grateful” for lessons learned throughout their relationship. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Celebritiesblavity.com

88-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols, Who Has Dementia, Stuck In Conservatorship Battle

Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is stuck in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle. The 88-year-old actress suffers from dementia and her son, Kyle Johnson, was led to believe her former manager, Gilbert Bell, would take advantage of her while ill, so in 2018 he filed for a conservatorship and won, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Marriage

LeVar Burton, the iconic American actor known as the longtime host of the children's show "Reading Rainbow," as well as for his starring roles on the television miniseries "Roots" and the reboot "Star Trek: The Next Generation," might be the one actual true example of a person who has managed to achieve universal popularity. Described by The New York Times in a recent profile as a "secular pop-culture saint" by journalist David Marchese, Burton was also compared to other beloved (and recently deceased) figures like Fred Rogers and Alex Trebek. The latter of the two has, for the past few months, been an especially pertinent comparison, considering the ongoing campaign first started by Burton's fans — and then taken on by Burton himself — to become the next host of "Jeopardy!" following Trebek's death in November 2020.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
CelebritiesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy