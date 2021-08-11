Cancel
Listen to Oscar Bait sing about NFL's Blitz 2000

Punknews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we are pleased to debut the new video by Oscar Bait! It's a song about that classic video game NFL's Blitz 2000… or is it…. While the song is rooted in bombastic, melodic punk rock that you all love (think a lil' Lawrence arms here, a lil' Hot water Music there) it comes from people of the next generation- the young people that have never not known flashy video games and the existence of the Internet. And to that end, many people of those generations are finding adulthood somewhat disorientating, thanks to the economic and policy choices of those that came before them.

